India’s Most Wanted quick review: Arjun Kapoor-starrer is too tedious

The worst takeaway for an audience is indifference, which the latest Bollywood release India’s Most Wanted heavily suffers from. Written and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who has helmed films like No One Killed Jessica and Raid, the Arjun Kapoor starrer is a thriller that no one would eventually want to care about, courtesy an uninspiring storytelling and hardly watchable performances.

The film’s not easy to review because it’s difficult to sit through the tiring 123 minutes (excluding the interval) without intentionally opting for distractions – from changing seat positions multiple times to checking updates on one’s phone.

India’s Most Wanted aims to tell a relevant story about a group of five unlikely men, who embark on a dangerous covert operation to capture one of India’s deadliest terrorists. The story provides enough room for heightened drama but Raj Kumar Gupta kills the potential with a banal screenplay, which almost never lifts the film. Minus a few tense nail-biting sequences, India’s Most Wanted seems like a miserable series of one lifeless moment after the other.

Gupta gets no help from his principal cast, who look uninterested. Arjun Kapoor, particularly, is difficult to watch because he looks sleep-deprived from start to end. It is evident the actor tries too hard to pass off as the always brooding, humble, dutiful officer and yet fails as neither do his eyes have a life of their own nor does his stoic face.

The story, which spans over four days. only gets stretched, owing to unimaginative writing. What makes it worse is the mandatory nationalistic dialogue-sprouting, which shows up at the most odd times adding silliness to the tedious mission that India’s Most Wanted is.