India’s Most Wanted movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Arjun Kapoor starrer India’s Most Wanted has finally hit the big screen. The Raj Kumar Gupta directorial will face competition from Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi at the box office. The movie has been bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Raj Kumar Gupta and Myra Karn.

The principal photography of the movie had begun in May 2018 and had concluded in November 2018. The film also features Amrita Puri, Rajesh Sharma and Sudev Nair among others in pivotal roles.

At the trailer launch of his film, Arjun Kapoor had said, “The time to think like a hero has passed. Even if you see the posters of this film, we haven’t pitched it as a hero versus villain film. It is about underdogs. We need to see how our officers put themselves out there. It is not a story about ‘an officer’ or ‘a hero’. It is about a bunch of people on a mission.”

On the work front, Arjun is going to have a busy year. He will have three releases this year — Panipat, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and India’s Most Wanted.

At the launch, Arjun Kapoor also spoke about the importance of experimenting.

He said, “I have made wrong choices also. You live and learn. As actors, I think we are in a wonderful place where our directors are thinking of making films like these. So many actors have done well recently. I think it is important to experiment without being worried because the audience is welcoming experiments. And that encourages us to experiment as now we know that people are having fun watching new things, different content. It is about being born at the right time and taking those chances. To make this possible, directors and producers have become collaborative. Like I wouldn’t have been able to do this film as I had already committed to Panipat. Ashu sir (director Ashutosh Gowariker) was graceful enough to push his schedule by a month. So actor taking all the credit is boring and not true as a lot of things need to fall in place for us to reach this stage.”