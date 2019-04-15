India’s Most Wanted first poster: Arjun Kapoor is all set to present an unbelievable story

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday shared the first poster of his upcoming thriller India’s Most Wanted. In the poster, we only see half of Arjun’s face. His eyes pierce through you as if you are his target.

Advertising

The actor had earlier shared his look for the film in which he plays intelligent officer Prabhat.

Arjun Kapoor shared the poster on Twitter and wrote, “I am proud to present to all of you #IndiasMostWanted, an unbelievable story inspired by true events.”

Earlier, talking about the character, Arjun mentioned in a tweet, “As actors, we all want/search for rare stories that have the potential to inspire. ‘India’s Most Wanted’ is one such story based on true events that will make every Indian proud. ‘India’s Most Wanted’ is our tribute to the valour of those who devote their lives to protecting ours.”

The teaser of India’s Most Wanted, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, will be released on April 16.

Advertising

At theaters, the Arjun Kapoor’s film teaser will be shown alongside director Abhishek Varman’s Kalank.

The film, which is inspired by true events, will bring alive the manhunt to capture India’s most wanted terrorist, without firing a single bullet.

India’s Most Wanted, produced by Fox Star Studios, Raj Kumar Gupta and Myra Karn, will release on May 24 this year.

Apart from this film, Arjun Kapoor will also be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra.