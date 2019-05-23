Toggle Menu
India’s Most Wanted celebrity review: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and others enjoy Arjun Kapoor starrerhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/indias-most-wanted-celebrity-review-5743814/

India’s Most Wanted celebrity review: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and others enjoy Arjun Kapoor starrer

India's Most Wanted is the story of an IB officer, played by Arjun Kapoor, who wants to track down a deadly terrorist (India's Osama) but without the help of the government.

india's most wanted celebrity reaction
Arjun Kapoor starrer India’s Most Wanted releases on May 24.

The makers of Arjun Kapoor starrer India’s Most Wanted organised a special screening of the movie for the film fraternity. After watching the spy thriller, all of them were left in awe of Kapoor’s performance and were all praise for the gripping plot. Among those who watched the film included Abhishek Bachchan, Sujoy Ghosh, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Badshah and many others.

Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, India’s Most Wanted will hit theaters this Friday. It also stars Rajesh Singh, Prasanth Alexandrr, Gaurav Mishra, Aasif Khan, Santilal Mukherjee, Bajrangbali Singh and Pravin Singh Sisodia.

Commenting on the film, Junior Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Really enjoyed watching #IndiasMostWanted. Taut, edge-of-your-seat and very engaging. Just as a thriller should be. @arjunk26 you were simmering. So nice to see films being made on our unsung heroes too. Well done Rajkumar and the entire cast and crew. Good luck at the movies.”

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh found the film a ‘tight thriller’. He tweeted, “i saw INDIA’S MOST WANTED last night. nice tight thriller. mazaa aa gaya.. and @arjunk26 is so real in the film… well done sir….🙏 to you, raj, bodha, amit, dudley… super fun.”

Advertising

Read what other celebrities said about India’s Most Wanted:

As Boney Kapoor walked out from India’s Most Wanted’s screening, the filmmaker told reporters, “It’s a really good film. Whatever I will say about the film, people will say that I am being partial, but the fact is that it’s a really different film and it has been made on a realistic level. It keeps you involved right till the end.”

India’s Most Wanted is a story of an IB officer, played by Kapoor, who wants to track down a deadly terrorist (India’s Osama) but without the help of the government.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android