India’s Most Wanted celebrity review: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and others enjoy Arjun Kapoor starrer

The makers of Arjun Kapoor starrer India’s Most Wanted organised a special screening of the movie for the film fraternity. After watching the spy thriller, all of them were left in awe of Kapoor’s performance and were all praise for the gripping plot. Among those who watched the film included Abhishek Bachchan, Sujoy Ghosh, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Badshah and many others.

Advertising

Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, India’s Most Wanted will hit theaters this Friday. It also stars Rajesh Singh, Prasanth Alexandrr, Gaurav Mishra, Aasif Khan, Santilal Mukherjee, Bajrangbali Singh and Pravin Singh Sisodia.

Commenting on the film, Junior Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Really enjoyed watching #IndiasMostWanted. Taut, edge-of-your-seat and very engaging. Just as a thriller should be. @arjunk26 you were simmering. So nice to see films being made on our unsung heroes too. Well done Rajkumar and the entire cast and crew. Good luck at the movies.”

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh found the film a ‘tight thriller’. He tweeted, “i saw INDIA’S MOST WANTED last night. nice tight thriller. mazaa aa gaya.. and @arjunk26 is so real in the film… well done sir….🙏 to you, raj, bodha, amit, dudley… super fun.”

Advertising

Read what other celebrities said about India’s Most Wanted:

Really enjoyed watching #IndiasMostWanted. Taut, edge-of-your-seat and very engaging. Just as a thriller should be. @arjunk26 you were simmering. So nice to see films being made on our unsung heroes too. Well done Rajkumar and the entire cast and crew. Good luck at the movies. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 20, 2019

i saw INDIA’S MOST WANTED last night. nice tight thriller. mazaa aa gaya.. and @arjunk26 is so real in the film… well done sir….

🙏 to you, raj, bodha, amit, dudley… super fun. — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) May 20, 2019

True stories are always so heartening to watch

Good luck @rajkumar_rkg sir, @arjunk26 and the entire team of #IndiasMostWanted for a successful release ahead ! ❤️🤗 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 20, 2019

Saw the special screening of Movie : India’s Most Wanted starring Arjun Kapoor @arjunkapoor … The movie blew my mind with such a fantastic nail biting drama… #imw takes the pace right from the opening scene… https://t.co/h35ljtpIEe — Aalim Hakim (@AalimHakim) May 20, 2019

#IndiasMostWanted keeps u on the edge of ur seat while making u feel so proud of our unsung heroes! Pacy, taut, engaging! Hope @arjunk26 becomes one of India’s most wanted after this performance cos he’s so damn good & sincere! Kudos to @rajkumar_rkg , the entire cast & crew🙌🏼 — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) May 21, 2019

India ‘s most wanted is a very engaging film about the incident and the heroic we must discover and respect.full marks to the team @rajkumar_rkg and @arjunk26 for putting it all together with loads of conviction.👍👍👏👏👏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 21, 2019

Just watched #IndiasMostWanted and I am so proud of you @arjunk26 for doing full justice to the story! Good film & a very good performance! Congratulations to the whole team! @rajkumar_rkg @foxstarhindi @raapchik_films @saregamaglobal #IMW pic.twitter.com/yeSEATX2WO — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 20, 2019

#IndiasMostWanted is a story that must be told.A quick paced film with an entertaining screenplay..Go ahead and catch it in the theatres…Good luck @arjunk26 and congratulations on a job well done 😃🤗 — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 23, 2019

#IndiasMostWanted is an important story that was needed to be told. Congratulations @arjunk26 on this sincere and a very controlled performance and @rajkumar_rkg on bringing this story about our unsung heroes on the silver screen. All the best team @foxstarhindi #RapchikFilms — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) May 22, 2019

INDIA’s MOST WANTED is a classic!!! Sits right up there with the likes of Argo. Edge of the seat thriller. @arjunk26 paaji is superb as Prabhat. Background music is slick. Expect nothing less from @ItsAmitTrivedi direction on point @rajkumar_rkg kudos to @foxstarhindi WINNER — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) May 22, 2019

As Boney Kapoor walked out from India’s Most Wanted’s screening, the filmmaker told reporters, “It’s a really good film. Whatever I will say about the film, people will say that I am being partial, but the fact is that it’s a really different film and it has been made on a realistic level. It keeps you involved right till the end.”

India’s Most Wanted is a story of an IB officer, played by Kapoor, who wants to track down a deadly terrorist (India’s Osama) but without the help of the government.