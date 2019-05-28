India’s Most Wanted box office collection Day 4: Arjun Kapoor film struggles

Raj Kumar Gupta’s India’s Most Wanted is struggling at the box office. The film, starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role, started its box office journey with a collection of Rs 8.66 crore in its opening weekend. While it earned only Rs 2.10 crore on Friday, the film witnessed growth on Saturday and Sunday with Rs 3.03 crore and Rs 3.52 crore, respectively.

“#IndiasMostWanted witnessed growth over the weekend, but not substantial enough… The 3-day total, thus, remains below the mark… Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3.03 cr, Sun 3.53 cr. Total: ₹ 8.66 cr. India biz. #IMW,” film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave India’s Most Wanted only two stars in her review.

“The film also has the relatively novel backdrop of Nepal, where the terrorist is meant to be hiding out. New scenery usually means instant freshness. But the overall result is more a placid seen-it-before run-around than the edge-of-the-seat nail biter that it promises to be. Scenes and dialogues being repeated in a film like this should be a strict no-no,” the review read.

Shubhra also mentioned, “The pace is lifted by the incessant background music: often, there’s more excitement in the music than in the action, which keeps stuttering. The director’s love for slo-mos and close-ups shows up again, and slows things down. Why not keep it all chop-chop?”