India’s Most Wanted: Arjun Kapoor starts his next film with Raj Kumar Gupta

Arjun Kapoor is grabbing quite a lot of interesting films this year. After wrapping up Namastey England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Arjun has started working on the 12th project of his career. The film titled India’s Most Wanted is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who has directed films like Raid and No One Killed Jessica.

Arjun took to Twitter and shared his excitement. He wrote, “The start of a new film always feels like a mission & this time it actually is with #IndiasMostWanted Happy & excited starting my 12th film !!! Mark the date 24th May 2019.”

This is for the first time when Arjun will be seen playing an intelligence officer. Earlier, during the announcement of the film, he wrote, “Honoured to be a part of an untold story that will inspire India! #IndiasMostWanted, a tribute to all the unsung heroes who dedicate their lives to protect ours.”

In a small note, he also mentioned, “As actors we all want/search for rare stories that have the potential to inspire. ‘India’s Most Wanted’ is one such story based on true events that will make every Indian proud. ‘India’s Most Wanted’ is our tribute to the valour of those who devote their lives to protecting ours.”

The start of a new film always feels like a mission & this time it actually is with #IndiasMostWanted

Happy & excited starting my 12th film !!!

Mark the date 24th May 2019. @rajkumar_rkg @foxstarhindi @raapchik_films #IMW pic.twitter.com/Kyv8WxbGAm — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 11, 2018

The film is reportedly about finding and arresting a terrorist during a secret mission in which no bullets were fired.

Arjun has been receiving a lot of wishes for his new project. Anil Kapoor wrote, ‘Just like every mission you have ever taken up, I am sure you will succeed at this as well!! #IndiasMostWanted! I’m sure you’ll kill it Chachu! @arjunk26″. Abhishek Bachchan wrote,”All the best Fubu. Knock it outa the park”. Director Karan Johar tweeted, “All the best Fubu!!!!!😘❤️❤️”

India’s Most Wanted will hit the screens on May 29, 2019.

