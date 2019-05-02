India’s Most Wanted actor Arjun Kapoor: I think it is important to experiment without being worried

Arjun Kapoor, who started his acting career with Yash Raj Film’s Ishaqzaade (2012), will next be seen in Rajkumar Gupta’s India’s Most Wanted. At the trailer launch of the film, Arjun highlighted the need for actors and filmmakers to be experimental and collaborative.

He said, “The time to think like a hero has passed. Even if you see the posters of this film, we haven’t pitched it as a hero versus villain film. It is about underdogs. We need to see how our officers put themselves out there. It is not a story about ‘an officer’ or ‘a hero’. It is about a bunch of people on a mission.”

Arjun Kapoor has three films releasing this year – India’s Most Wanted, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Panipat. He will be playing three different characters in these films.

Talking about his choice of roles, he said, “I don’t think about choices that way. I have made wrong choices also. You live and learn. As actors, I think we are in a wonderful place where our directors are thinking of making films like these. So many actors have done well recently. I think it is important to experiment without being worried because the audience is welcoming experiments. And that encourages us to experiment as now we know that people are having fun watching new things, different content. It is about being born at the right time and taking those chances. To make this possible, directors and producers have become collaborative. Like I wouldn’t have been able to do this film as I had already committed to Panipat. Ashu sir (director Ashutosh Gowariker) was graceful enough to push his schedule by a month. So actor taking all the credit is boring and not true as a lot of things need to fall in place for us to reach this stage.”

Arjun Kapoor added, “When I saw the film, I felt proud as I am a part of a film that represents today’s India. This film speaks about how our country has changed in the last so many years. I feel very lucky that Raj sir chose me for this film. I am lucky to do this film when content is coming into play. With the kind of films that are being made, we have managed to put out some content that is unique.”

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Rajkumar Gupta and Myra Karn, India’s Most Wanted is scheduled to release on May 24, 2019.