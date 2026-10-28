India’s first VJ Ruby Bhatia refused Bigg Boss, Rs 1 cr film offer, earns Rs 3,000 a day

Ruby Bhatia, widely known as India’s first video jockey (VJ), was once among the most recognisable faces on Indian television. At the peak of her career, she earned lakhs and had an entourage to take care of her needs. However, she eventually stepped away from the glitz and glamour to embrace a simpler life, prioritising spirituality, family and personal well-being over professional success. Today, the former VJ does not employ domestic help, manages her household herself and uses a basic phone to stay disconnected from the outside world.

Recently, speaking on The Open Question with Anuradha Exwaized podcast, Ruby reflected on how dramatically her life has changed.

“I can’t believe it. I used to be so famous. I used to have people to do my make-up, run errands for me and now I have to run behind my kids,” she said. She added, “Now I clean and take care of them, and I can’t take it. And then my kids said every woman in the world is going through this.”

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‘All I had to do was call and order them to spread out my food’

Recalling the privileges she enjoyed during her years as a video jockey (VJ), Ruby spoke about how even the simplest aspects of her daily life have changed.

“All I had to do is call and order them to spread out my food, and I would walk home for a well-cooked meal. Now, I have to do it all because my kids want mere hath ka khana (homecooked food),” she said.

However, Ruby acknowledged that these are simply different phases of life, each bringing its own lessons.

Explaining what prompted her to step away from her fast-paced career, she said, “I wanted answers and went into two years of silence. I stayed at home.” It was around this time that she met her husband, who is also a fellow disciple. “I was saturated and we knew we were soulmates, we married, and had kids. And after that I disappeared in kitchen,” she recalled.

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Ruby also explained why she chooses not to employ domestic help, despite having experienced a lifestyle where others managed her everyday needs.

“They have their own problems. And have to put effort to manage them. I am an efficient person and can cook in ten minutes,” she said.

Ruby Bhatia says motherhood made her life ‘impossible’ for seven years

While choosing family over professional opportunities was a conscious decision, Ruby admitted that managing motherhood and household responsibilities was far from easy.

“My life was impossible for a good seven years. And I had a breakdown every hour. The juggle and struggle. Then the school system, I couldn’t do all that. So I unschooled them,” she said.

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Over time, she began to reassess her understanding of achievement. For Ruby, success is no longer about accumulating wealth, professional recognition or constantly staying occupied.

Today, she believes her greatest achievement is being able to do nothing.

“If I am doing nothing and when I think everything you have to go through to do nothing. You have to finish your career, have to find your God, have a family, and then finally do nothing,” she explained.

According to Ruby, one must first experience and accomplish enough in life to reach a point where doing less becomes a conscious choice rather than a limitation.

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‘Life should be good. We just need enough to live happily’

Ruby now works as a life coach, offering her services at affordable prices to help women draw from the experiences she has gathered over the years. She said she enjoys the freedom her current lifestyle offers, allowing her to spend time on herself and her family while earning enough to meet her needs.

Speaking about maintaining that balance, she said, “I have to see my mental and physical health. It is very delicate balance for me. I am 52 now, and when I had COVID, it knocked me out. Life should be good. It shouldn’t be that I want a lot of money. We just need enough to live happily.”

Although she continues to receive calls for collaborations, Ruby is selective about the opportunities she accepts. She does not want work to dictate the terms of her life.

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“I have a standard format and that’s why I charge less. I don’t want to put too much effort. I am not in my work mode,” she said.

For Ruby, financial independence remains important, but not at the cost of her peace of mind.

“I like to work with simple people, who might pay less but love more. Money is very much required, but beyond that I want a quality of life. I don’t want to be part of any rat race,” she added.

She also revealed that she sometimes turns down lucrative offers because of the time and energy they demand.

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“Sometimes I can’t afford if somebody calls me to do a movie and say we will pay you Rs 1 crore. I say no I can’t afford it. It will take a lot of my energy and I don’t want to do it,” she said.

Why Ruby Bhatia rejected Bigg Boss twice

Ruby also revealed that she turned down opportunities to participate in the reality show Bigg Boss on two occasions.

The first offer came before her marriage, when she was practising silence. She recalled being approached for the show’s pilot episode by Apoorva Asthana, a writer at Channel V.

“Actutally, they called me for the pilot episode. Apoorva Asthani was a writer in Channel V. He called me. That time, I was in silence most of the time. I said, ‘I will be maun (silent) then how is it going to work?’ He said: ‘You practice silence, that will add more curiosity as to when will Ruby Bhatia will react,'” she recalled.

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Ruby ultimately declined the offer because she did not want her spiritual practice to become a source of entertainment or drama.

She was approached again last year. This time, she admitted that she was somewhat interested, but the format did not appeal to her.

“This time I was kind of interested, but I didn’t like the concept that I don’t get to see my family at all,” she said.

For Ruby, spending time with her family has become more important than pursuing opportunities that could bring her significant financial rewards.

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She recalled an occasion when she had to perform at an event on her son’s first birthday because the payment was attractive. Despite her husband’s encouragement to take the opportunity, she struggled emotionally with being away from her child on such an important day.

“There has been times, I have been in tears and made the reel. I have been in tears on stage. It was my son’s first birthday and I had got a show. Because they were paying well, my husband asked me to take up the gig. I was in tears that I have to be with him, he is having a party and I am away here. That was the emotion I was feeling at that time,” she said.

Experiences like these reinforced her decision to pursue a life that allows her to be present for the people she loves.

‘I came to India for the 2 Gs: God and golgappe’

Ruby, who grew up in Canada, came to India to participate in a beauty pageant, a decision that eventually led to her becoming the country’s first VJ.

Looking back at her journey, she summed up her reasons for coming to India with a characteristic sense of humour.

“I came to India for the 2 Gs. One, God, and the second one is golgappe,” she said.

For Ruby Bhatia, the goal is no longer to earn the most, do the most or be seen by the most people. It is to have the freedom to choose how she spends her time, protect her well-being and live on her own terms.