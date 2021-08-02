scorecardresearch
Monday, August 02, 2021
Indian women’s hockey team creates history at Tokyo Olympics: Shah Rukh Khan, Kapil Sharma, Preity Zinta say ‘Chak De’

Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Kapil Sharma, Preity Zinta, Sagarika Ghatge, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and others left heartfelt messages for Indian men and women's hockey teams, lauding their performances at Tokyo Olympics.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 2, 2021 3:01:57 pm
tokyo olympics indian hockey shah rukh preity kapil sharmaIndian women's hockey team defeated Australia in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 semifinals on Monday. (Photos: Reuters and Instagram)

Several Bollywood stars joined in to wish the Indian men and women hockey teams for reaching the semi-finals in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. While the women’s team defeated Australia on Monday to seal the spot for the first time in the history of Olympics, the men’s squad beat Great Britain at the Olympics for the first time in 49 years.

Shah Rukh Khan, who played the popular role of Kabir Khan in Bollywood hit film Chak De India, wished Team India in all his wit on Twitter. He wrote, “Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan.”

Also read |Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 10 Live Updates: India beat Australia 1-0, reach historic hockey women’s semifinals

Others who took to their social media handles and wrote messages for the real-life champions included actors Preity Zinta, Kapil Sharma, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and others left heartfelt messages for Team India on social media. Chak De India actor Sagarika Ghatge also wished the team.

 

Randeep Hooda tweeted, “What a match .. Super defending .. Real imitates Reel #ChakDeIndia History created by the Indian Women’s #hockeyindia first semi final like ever  #INDvsAUS #Olympics2020 #TokyoOlympics2020.”

Also read |Tokyo 2020: India men’s hockey team in semis, closest to medal in 41 years

Preity Zinta wrote, “Congrats to the women & men of #HockeyIndia for reaching the Olympic semifinals. So excited & extremely proud of both our Women & Men’s teams. Here’s wishing them all the very best & hope to see history being written in Blue #Olympics2020 #JaiHind. #GoForGold #Tokyo2020.”

Here’s how the B-town stars celebrated India’s big win at the Olympics.

Indian men hockey team will play world champions Belgium on Tuesday for a place in the final, hoping to win the first medal since the 1980 Moscow Olympics. On the other hand, the women’s team will face Argentina on Wednesday.

