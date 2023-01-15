scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Madhuri Dixit reveals unheard story behind her iconic Tu Shayar Hai choreography. Watch video

The song Tu Shayar Hain Main Teri Shayari from Bollywood movie Saajan was filmed on Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

Madhuri DixitMadhuri Dixit will go down memory lane in the latest episode of Indian Idol 13. (Photo: Sony TV/Instagram)

Actor Madhuri Dixit has revealed the back story of the iconic dance step of her chartbuster Saajan song “Tu Shayar Hai Main Teri Shayari”. The 1991 romantic drama featured Madhuri, Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan.

The track “Tu Shayar Hai Main Teri Shayari” was filmed on Madhuri and Sanjay. In the teaser of the latest episode of Indian Idol Season 13, Madhuri was seen telling the story of how the “shayar” step in the song was devised by choreographer Chinni Prakash.

Also Read |Madhuri Dixit’s son Ryan says kids ‘need more space’ as he calls his parents supportive: ‘We haven’t bribed him’

“When I was shown that (step), I wondered what is this movement, what kind of shayar is he? I asked if we could so some other step, but he was very adamant and said, ‘No, no, you wait and watch this will become famous.’

“Not even in my dreams I had thought it would become this famous. It is a small action, but everyone remembers that,” Madhuri said in the teaser as Indian Idol judges musicians Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya clapped and cheered.

The music of Saajan was composed by Nadeem-Shravan, with lyrics by Sameer and Faiz Anwar. It was a chartbuster album which helped make Saajan one of the biggest hits of the year.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Maja Ma. The Anand Tiwari directorial, also starring Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava and Simone Singh, premiered on Amazon Prime Video, last year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Hear the daughter
Hear the daughter

Indian Idol Season 13 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-01-2023 at 19:20 IST
Next Story

Worked on my speed and variations: Lakshya Sen in pursuit of Olympic berth

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas celebrated daughter Malti Marie's first birthday
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas celebrated daughter Malti Marie’s first birthday in grand fashion
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close