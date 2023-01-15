Madhuri Dixit reveals unheard story behind her iconic Tu Shayar Hai choreography. Watch video

Actor Madhuri Dixit has revealed the back story of the iconic dance step of her chartbuster Saajan song “Tu Shayar Hai Main Teri Shayari”. The 1991 romantic drama featured Madhuri, Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan.

The track “Tu Shayar Hai Main Teri Shayari” was filmed on Madhuri and Sanjay. In the teaser of the latest episode of Indian Idol Season 13, Madhuri was seen telling the story of how the “shayar” step in the song was devised by choreographer Chinni Prakash.

“When I was shown that (step), I wondered what is this movement, what kind of shayar is he? I asked if we could so some other step, but he was very adamant and said, ‘No, no, you wait and watch this will become famous.’

“Not even in my dreams I had thought it would become this famous. It is a small action, but everyone remembers that,” Madhuri said in the teaser as Indian Idol judges musicians Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya clapped and cheered.

The music of Saajan was composed by Nadeem-Shravan, with lyrics by Sameer and Faiz Anwar. It was a chartbuster album which helped make Saajan one of the biggest hits of the year.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Maja Ma. The Anand Tiwari directorial, also starring Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava and Simone Singh, premiered on Amazon Prime Video, last year.

Indian Idol Season 13 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.