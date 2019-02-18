All India Cine Workers Association bans Pakistani artistes

The All India Cine Workers Association’s (AICWA) on Monday announced a ban on Pakistani artistes, preventing them from working in the Indian film industry.

Advertising

The decision comes just days after a suicide bomber rammed an SUV laden with explosives into a bus in Pulwama, killing 40 CRPF jawans and injuring several others.

In a statement, the All India Cine Workers Association’s (AICWA) General Secretary Ronak Suresh Jain said that in light of the current situation, the industry has collectively decided to not work with Pakistani artistes in any capacity.

“All India Cine Workers Association strongly condemns the brutal terrorist attack on our soldiers at Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. AICWA stands with the nation in confronting such terror and inhumanity.

Advertising

“We’re officially announcing a total ban on Pakistani actors and artists working in film industry. Still, if any organisation insists on working with Pakistani artists will be banned by AICWA and strong action will be taken against them,” the statement read.