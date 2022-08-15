Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards: Check out the complete list of winners here

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is currently underway, and one of the prominent highlights from the festival is its awards night. The IFFM is held every year in Australia and celebrates the Indian cinematic spirit by showcasing a wide range of shows, films and series from the country.

The IFFM Awards were recently announced. The show was hosted by popular TV actor Rithvik Dhanjiani and some of the biggest winners of the Sunday night award event included Ranveer Singh-starrer sports drama 83, and the acclaimed Amazon Prime series Mumbai Diaries 26/11.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Best Film: 83

Best Director: Shoojit Sircar (Sardar Udham) and Aparna Sen (The Rapist)

Best Actor: Ranveer Singh (83)

Best Actress: Shefali Shah (Jalsa)

Best Series: Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Best Actor in a Series: Mohit Raina (Mumbai Diaries 26/11)

Best Actress in a Series: Sakshi Tanwar (Mai)

Best Indie Film: Jaggi

Best Film from the Subcontinent: Joyland

Lifetime Achievement Award: Kapil Dev

Disruptor in Cinema Award: Vaani Kapoor (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui)

Equality in Cinema Award: Jalsa

Leadership in Cinema Award: Abhishek Bachchan

The 13th edition of IFFM began on August 12 and will conclude on August 30. The in-person event will be done by August 20, post which the festival will go on virtually for additional ten days.