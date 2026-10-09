Indian fans take stand for Bollywood, make Thai actors apologise for stereotyping

Thai actors Fourth Nattawat and Gemini Norawit appeared on the Thai late-night talk show Katanyu Tonight on October 8. During the episode, Fourth, who was blindfolded, had to enact a prompt that read “Bollywood Hero” while the others guessed what he was portraying. However, his exaggerated head movements and dramatic hand gestures drew criticism from viewers who felt the portrayal was mocking Indian mannerisms. The controversy prompted both actors and the show’s production team to issue apologies.

Taking to X, Fourth clarified that he had no intention of mocking any race.

“I really confirm that it was just playing a game. However, I want to sincerely apologise from the bottom of my heart if there was any behaviour that hurt anyone’s feelings, no matter who it may be. Especially if Indian fans, it will be an important lesson for self-improvement going forward,” the actor wrote.

Gemini Norawit also took to X to apologise for the incident and the hurt it caused.

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“I apologise for the incident that occurred and the negative feelings that arose from my actions. I understand that the image that was shared may have made many people feel uncomfortable or misunderstood,” he wrote.

Gemini further clarified that he had no intention of mocking the issue being discussed or belittling any country, culture or community.

“I want to clarify that I had no intention of mocking the issue currently being discussed, nor did I intend to belittle, disparage, or demean any country, culture, or people in any way. However, I understand that my actions may have been perceived as inappropriate, and I sincerely apologise to everyone affected by this incident,” he added.

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The Celebrities, the production team behind Katanyu Tonight hosted by Katanyu Sawangsri, also issued an apology to the actors and viewers whose sentiments were hurt by the segment.

In its statement, the team said, “Our team never intended to mock or disrespect any race, culture, or group of people.”

The team added that it had taken the feedback seriously and would learn from the experience to be “more thoughtful and careful” while creating content. It also apologised to Fourth Nattawat Jirochtikul and Gemini Norawit Titicharoenrak, along with everyone else involved, for what transpired during the game segment.

As part of its response, the production team promised to remove the segment from the show, calling it a step towards taking responsibility for the incident.

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What sparked the controversy?

During the episode, Fourth Nattawat was blindfolded and asked to act out the prompt “Bollywood Hero” through gestures. His exaggerated head bobbing and dramatic hand movements drew laughter from the audience, with Gemini Norawit also seen laughing at the performance.

“Racism gets ignored so easily if its directed towards Indians & I agree.” —Thai actors Fourth Nattawat & Gemini Norawit portray ‘Bollywood hero’ using exaggerated head-bobbing, Indian fans call out racist stereotype. https://t.co/icrmT1RLSO — The Indian Idiot (@theindianidiot) October 7, 2026

While the segment appeared to amuse those present in the studio, clips circulating on social media prompted criticism from Indian viewers, who felt the portrayal reinforced stereotypes about Indians and Bollywood actors.

One social media user wrote, “Racism gets ignored so easily if it’s directed towards Indians.”

Another commented, “What Fourth, Pond and Gemini did was racist and disgusting,” while a third questioned the humour behind the performance, writing, “I don’t understand what’s so funny here.”

The backlash led to calls for accountability, with viewers criticising the segment and questioning why the portrayal was considered entertaining. Following the online criticism, the actors and the production team issued apologies, and the makers said the segment would be removed.