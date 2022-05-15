India wins Thomas Cup 2022, Taapsee Pannu congratulates rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe: ‘Mr Coach, you made us proud’

India’s men’s badminton team crushed 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0 in the final on Sunday to win their maiden Thomas Cup title. Expressing her pride, Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter and congratulated the team. Later, she shared a picture on Instagram in which India’s badminton doubles coach Mathias Boe was seen hugging the players. Taapsee, who is reportedly dating Mathias, wrote on the picture, “Mr. Coach, you made us proud.” Mathias also shared his team’s picture on Instagram with a caption that read, “What a performance, what a team. Thomas Cup gold.”

The team, meanwhile, received a congratulatory message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons,” he tweeted.

Celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, SS Rajamouli and Venkatesh Daggubati also congratulated the team on the historic win. “An incredible achievement by the Indian #Badminton Team! 👏🏻👏🏻 Congratulations on bringing the prestigious #ThomasCup home,” SS Rajamouli wrote on Twitter. “Congratulations to the Indian badminton team on the extraordinary win 👏👏👏 #ThomasCup is coming home,” Venkatesh Daggubati tweeted.

On Sunday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced a cash award of Rs 1 crore to the Indian men’s badminton team. “India’s extraordinary feat of winning the Thomas Cup with successive victories over Malaysia, Denmark and Indonesia in the play-offs called for a relaxation of rules. It is with pride that I announce the award of Rs 1 crore to the team that Indians so much joy this weekend,” Thakur said in a statement.