India vs Pakistan: Bollywood is ready for the world cup clash

The rivalry between India and Pakistan is not limited to politics and Kashmir. It also encompasses sports, and their encounters in cricket world cups are particularly anticipated by fans in both the countries. Bollywood stars are no exception.

While overall, Pakistan has won more one-day matches against India, it has lost whenever the paths of the two countries has crossed in world cups.

Quite a few celebrities have shared their excitement on social media. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan posted a photo of himself with his son Aaryan on Twitter. The father-son duo are wearing the blue colours of Indian cricket team. Mustafa and Simba is written on their tees, which are the names of the lion and his cub in Disney’s The Lion King.

Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!! pic.twitter.com/o09xLTq5d3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 16, 2019

May the best team win today, and India is the best team. India 🇮🇳 vs Pakistan 🇵🇰 #ICCWorldCup2019 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) June 16, 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be starring in Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15, chose the occasion to send an anti-discrimination message. He shared a video on Twitter that details the connection between his upcoming movie and the impending clash between India and Pakistan.

Khurrana says in the video that every sort of discrimination evaporates when India and Pakistan are playing against each other. People belonging to every cast and religion unite. “How beautifully the Article 15 of the Indian constitution comes into effect. That means we know how to erase prejudice. Come, from now on we will only be Indians,” he says.

The words “Let’s be Indians. Firstly and lastly,” appear. Ayushmann ends the video with, ” We have discriminated long enough. Now we will bring a difference.” Anubhav Sinha posted the same video on his social media as well.

Selfie time 📸📸 Look who’s in the house 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Aw55hFImqM — BCCI (@BCCI) June 16, 2019

The official handle of BCCI tweeted an image of Ranveer Singh and Sehwag at the stadium ahead of the big match.

Please try to bring your A game, you-know-who!! Because we want to see a good match, when we beat you. #CWC2019 👊🏼 — mandira bedi (@mandybedi) June 16, 2019

