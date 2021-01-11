scorecardresearch
Monday, January 11, 2021
India vs Australia 3rd Test: Big B, Rahul Bose and others praise Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta said the third Test match between India and Australia was a 'nail-biting test of skill, temperament and shifting fortunes'.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru | January 11, 2021 3:20:29 pm
Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin deprived hosts Australia the victory. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan, Hansal Mehta, BCCI/ Twitter)

India on Monday managed to draw the third Test match against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground. Fans and celebrities took to social media to congratulate team India.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to post, “T 3780 – CRICKET .. Ind v Aus Test .. well done India .. pulled a draw under an extremely difficult situation .. bore the brunt of injury, bore the racist abuses ..AND CAME OUT VICTORIOUS .. India you are made of sterner stuff !!Filled every Indians heart with immense PRIDE.”

Rahul Bose tweeted, “Against the best attack in the world, scoreboard pressure of over 400 and two batsmen injured. You couldn’t write this better. Well done, India. #AUSvsIND.”

Also read |Bravehearts Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin hobble towards glorious draw

“This was a great cricket match. Nail-biting test of skill, temperament and shifting fortunes. Tests are the real thing. Everything else is adulterated entertainment,” Hansal Mehta said via Twitter.

He further wrote, “I was driving to a meeting. Stopped my car on the side and could not take my eyes off the match. Every ball, every stroke, every edge, every small bit including the commercial breaks was a cliffhanger. The best Indian teams are the ones that carry few expectations. #INDvAUS”

Atul Kasbekar shared on Twitter, “Heroic! The only word to use Well done #TeamIndia @ashwinravi99 + @Hanumavihari #bleedblue #AUSvsIND.” Siddharth actor tweeted, “Test cricket is a blessing. What a fightback. This felt more like a win than a draw. Brilliant #TeamIndia. #INDvAUS.”

See more reactions on India’s performance here:

 

With their over three and a half-hour-long stay in the middle, Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin deprived hosts Australia the victory.

