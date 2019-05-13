Single window clearance to facilitate collaboration of Indian filmmakers, foreign production houses

Integration of Indian filmmakers with production houses worldwide will be facilitated with initiatives such as co-production and single window clearance, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare said on Monday ahead of the inauguration of India Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival.

Advertising

It would be possible for filmmakers of different countries to come together under bilateral co-production agreements, Khare said ahead of the festival which will be held from May 14 to 25.

These arrangements would also forge new markets and wider audiences by making India a hub for shooting world class movies, he was quoted as saying in an official statement.

The Pavilion will showcase Indian cinema across linguistic, cultural and regional diversity, with the aim of forging international partnerships in distribution, production, filming in India, script development, technology, promoting film sales and syndication.

Advertising

The Pavilion will be set up by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in association with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the statement said.

It serves as a platform for the Indian delegates to meet International delegates attending the festival to promote networking with other countries and organisations.

It also serves as an information dissemination point about India and Indian cinema for the global film community.

The Indian delegation this year will be led by Khare and the film delegation would include CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi and acclaimed filmmakers Rahul Rawail, Shaji N Karun and Madhur Bhandarkar.

During the festival, the Indian delegation will be interacting with key stakeholders of Cannes as well as other members of the film fraternity.

A key focus area of the Indian delegation this year will be to promote the Golden Jubilee Edition of International Film Festival of India to be held in Goa later this year.

A specially designed IFFI poster for the Golden Jubilee Edition will also be released during the festival.

The delegation will also popularise steps taken to ease shooting films in India through film facilitation office that facilitates single window clearance for filmmakers and steps by the government to combat film piracy.

To take advantage of availability of technicians and skilled professionals, India will be showcased as a post-production hub to promote collaborations for films with international production houses, the statement said.

A comprehensive film guide will also be distributed at the India Pavilion to showcase the importance of the film ecosystem and government incentives to shoot in India, it said.