India’s Most Wanted trailer: Arjun Kapoor is on the lookout for India’s Osama

Starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role, the trailer of India’s Most Wanted is out. The trailer shows that the story revolves around five men who go on an undercover mission to catch the most wanted man in India, dubbed as India’s Osama. From what we learn in the trailer, the men are trying to catch a dreaded terrorist, without any guns and back-up to rely on. They face strong opposition from bureaucrats and also have to outsmart Pakistani intelligence agencies.

We see that the five men, led by Arjun Kapoor, travel to different cities in India and their search comes to an end in Kathmandu.

While the trailer is high on patriotism with some strong dialogues, the audience has seen many similar films in the recent past so it is yet to be seen if this film offers anything different in the genre.

Watch the trailer of India’s Most Wanted here:

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film is based on real-life events that occurred between 2007-2013. Raj Kumar Gupta is known for helming films like Raid, No One Killed Jessica and Aamir. He has also written the Arjun Kapoor starrer India’s Most Wanted. The film also stars Rajesh Sharma in a key role.

The music of India’s Most Wanted has been composed by Amit Trivedi with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in 2018’s Namaste England which failed to leave a mark. This year, Arjun will also be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat alongside Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will also star in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra.

India’s Most Wanted is scheduled to release on May 24.