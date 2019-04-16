India’s Most Wanted teaser: Arjun Kapoor starrer leaves you intrigued

“2007 to 2013, 52 blasts, 810 injured, 433 killed, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Pune, Delhi, Mumbai.” This is how the teaser of Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming film India’s Most Wanted begins and it manages to retain our attention throughout its duration.

Advertising

Touted as a story of ‘guts and pride’, the film appears to be an espionage thriller inspired by real-life incidents. Arjun as intelligence officer Prabhat is ready to take on ‘India’s Osama’ with his four companions. This he promises to do without anyone’s support and without using arms and ammunition.

The antagonist of the movie is ‘nameless and faceless’ but sends chills down the spine as he promises to commit the crime without a sign of regret. Now, is his character inspired by a real-life person or not, can’t be said. Not only this, but the teaser leaves us with many other questions which presumably will get answered with the release of the trailer of the film.

Watch India’s Most Wanted teaser starring Arjun Kapoor

The official description of Rajkumar Gupta (Raid, No One Killed Jessica) directorial India’s Most Wanted reads, “Inspired by true events India’s most wanted is the untold story of the manhunt for India’s Osama, without firing a single bullet.”

Advertising

Arjun, while sharing the poster of the movie, had tweeted, “It’s about the 5 men who save the lives of a billion people by hunting down India’s Osama.” During the film’s announcement, he had said, “As actors, we all want/search for rare stories that have the potential to inspire. ‘India’s Most Wanted’ is one such story based on true events that will make every Indian proud. ‘India’s Most Wanted’ is our tribute to the valour of those who devote their lives to protecting ours.”

Bankrolled by Fox Star and Rapchik Films, the movie is scheduled for a May 24 release.