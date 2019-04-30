India’s Most Wanted director Raj Kumar Gupta: Emotionally difficult to make such a film

Director Raj Kumar Gupta is set to narrate a thrilling story inspired by real-life incidents in his upcoming project – India’s Most Wanted, starring Arjun Kapoor. Gupta, who has helmed critically acclaimed films such as Aamir (2008), No One Killed Jessica (2011) and Raid (2018), said that India’s Most Wanted has an emotional cost attached to it.

Advertising

“It has an emotional cost because you have to recreate those emotions. When you are shooting something like this or even a film like ‘No One Killed Jessica’, it’s never that you come and start shooting it. There is an emotional journey that you have to go through. When you are living a tragedy, you are thinking about a person who has gone through that. It kind of kills you. You become numb because you have to relive that. You have this added responsibility of doing justice to the subject or that situation, which is not easy. So emotionally it is very, very difficult,” Raj Kumar Gupta said in a statement.

He further added that attempting any such subject scares him as a filmmaker because of its sensitive nature.

“It’s something that the entire country has been affected by. It is a sensitive subject and you have to have some perspective on that subject. You have to know the entire thing, you do not want to sensationalise it. As a filmmaker, you are always scared. I am always scared as I don’t want to sensationalise things. I want to have a perspective on things and then tell those stories,” the director said.

India’s Most Wanted narrates a story of the intelligence officer Prabhat, played by Arjun Kapoor, who is ready to take on ‘India’s Osama’.