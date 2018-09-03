India’s Most Wanted: Arjun Kapoor as intelligence officer Prabhat is a man on a mission

Arjun Kapoor will be seen as intelligence officer Prabhat in India’s Most Wanted. Arjun Kapoor will be seen as intelligence officer Prabhat in India’s Most Wanted.

Arjun Kapoor shared his well-groomed character’s first look from his upcoming film India’s Most Wanted on Monday. Donning a grey shirt Arjun looked like a macho intelligence officer in the photo. While posting the picture on his social media handles, Arjun wrote, “An exceptionally talented team has come together to tell a story that from day one stirred me from within. Some journeys give you a different perspective on everything u thought u knew. This is one such journey.”

Arjun will be seen getting into the shoes of an intelligence officer in the Raj Kumar Gupta film. Bankrolled by Fox Star and Rapchik Films, the movie is scheduled for a May 24, 2019 release. Fox Star Hindi also shared the photos on its Instagram handle with a caption that read, “A mission is as good as its leader. And #IndiasMostWanted has one of the best. Here’s @arjunkapoor AKA Prabhat.”

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula also shared his photos from India’s Most Wanted and wrote, “WOW!!! Powerfully intense first look of @arjunkapoor as #Prabhat in India’s Most Wanted!! 💯🔥How incredible does my brother look!?! #IMW 👊🏼 #DontMessWithThisGuy”.

Arjun Kapoor slays as Prabhat on the sets of India’s Most Wanted. Arjun Kapoor slays as Prabhat on the sets of India’s Most Wanted.

Arjun Kapoor will be seen as an intelligence officer in India’s Most Wanted. Arjun Kapoor will be seen as an intelligence officer in India’s Most Wanted.

During the announcement of the film a few months back, Arjun shared a note on Twitter talking about the project. He wrote, “Honoured to be a part of an untold story that will inspire India! #IndiasMostWanted, a tribute to all the unsung heroes who dedicate their lives to protect ours.”

He also mentioned, “As actors we all want/search for rare stories that have the potential to inspire. ‘India’s Most Wanted’ is one such story based on true events that will make every Indian proud. ‘India’s Most Wanted’ is our tribute to the valour of those who devote their lives to protecting ours.”

Apart from India’s Most Wanted, Arjun Kapoor will also be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namastey England alongside Parineeti Chopra.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd