‘India maa hai, Pakistan mausi’: Batwara 1947 star Sunny Deol recalls Dharmendra’s words

Ahead of the release of his highly anticipated period drama Batwara 1947, actor Sunny Deol interacted with the media in Patna, Bihar, as part of the film’s promotions, during which he shared his opinion on Pakistan as a nation.

When a reporter asked him for his views on the neighbouring country, given that Batwara 1947, helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan Partition, Sunny quoted his father, Bollywood legend Dharmendra, and referred to Pakistan as Indians’ “mausi” (aunt). He also confirmed that the movie was shot entirely in India and not in Pakistan.

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Sunny Deol shares Dharmendra’s perspective on Pakistan

“Hum feel ki baatein nahi karte because pura mulk ek hi tha. Jaise papa ne kaha ki ye meri maa hai aur vo meri mausi hai — ye toh aap log sab achi tarah se jante hain. Hum sab ek tarah se hain toh jude hue kahin na kahin se (We don’t talk about sentiments because the entire country was once one. As my father used to say — and as you all know very well — this (India) is my mother, and that (Pakistan) is my aunt. In a way, we are all connected somewhere or other),” he said.

“Main us sab me zyada jana nahi chahta… hum actors hain, we are makers. Hum kahaaniyaan chunte hain aur kahaaniyan banate hain. Usko phir hum yahan vahan, usko politically nahi le ke jate hain aur na jana chahte hain. Isilye main us sabki baat hi nahi karuga (I don’t want to delve too deep into all that because we are actors; we are makers. We choose stories, and we create stories. We don’t take them in a political direction, nor do we wish to. That is why I won’t speak about those matters at all),” Sunny Deol, who also served as a BJP MP representing the Gurdaspur constituency from 2019-2024, added.

Sunny Deol at Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib in Patna. (ANI photo) Sunny Deol at Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib in Patna. (ANI photo)

For those unfamiliar, Batwara 1947 unfolds in Lahore, Pakistan, and the movie’s logline states, “During India’s Partition, families face chaos and heartbreak as their lives are shattered. Amid violence and upheaval, they rely on courage, compassion, and resilience to survive in a world divided by fear.”

Sunny Deol offers prayers at Sri Harimandir Sahib

While the promotions for the period drama were progressing at full swing, Sunny also took a short break and paid a visit to the Sri Harimandir Ji Sahib in Patna, Bihar. He was accompanied by his son Karan Deol, who also plays a key role in Batwara 1947, and they offered prayers at the historic shrine, the revered birthplace of the tenth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. They also received Kada Prasad during their visit, news agency ANI reported.

VIDEO | Patna, Bihar: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol visited and paid obeisance at the Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib Gurudwara in Patna during the promotion of his upcoming film for ‘Batwara 1947.’ (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/cPgJ5LPJ9K — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 2, 2026

Besides Sunny Deol and Karan Deol, Batwara 1947 also stars Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles. Bankrolled by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the movie will hit the screens on August 14.

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Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.