India Lockdown teaser: Madhur Bhandarkar film to throw spotlight on government’s 21-day lockdown decision, watch

The first teaser of filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar‘s upcoming movie India Lockdown is out, and it promises to throw light on the tragic events following the Indian government’s declaration of complete lockdown for 21 days during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ZEE5 movie stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Ahana Kumar and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles. The teaser sees people from different strata of society reacting to the unprecedented news, as we see a migrant couple (one half of which is played by Babbar) deciding to undertake the journey of walking back to their village.

The teaser was shared with a description that read, “The Indian government announces a country-wide lockdown for 21 days due to the pandemic. Watch the story of 4 such individuals whose lives come to a standstill. India Lockdown, Premieres 2nd Dec 2022 Only on ZEE5.”

This will be Madhur Bhandarkar’s second OTT movie this year. Babli Bouncer starred Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, and premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar in late September to below average reviews. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta called it ‘banal and predictable’ as she gave it only 1.5 stars in her review.

Bhandarkar is best known for helming projects like Chandni Bar, Page 3 and Corporate. Recently, the director had revealed that Chandni Bar star Tabu still teases him about her discovering his potential early on. In a chat with Pinkvilla, he had revealed, “Tabu believed in me. Till today she says ‘I was the one who discovered you’, and really, I have to give it to her. She worked with me knowing that I had a flop behind me, and it has been great ever since.”

Meanwhile, India Lockdown will release on ZEE5 on December 2.