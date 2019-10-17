India is listening to Housefull 4’s The Bhoot Song

‘India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

Advertising

Housefull 4’s The Bhoot Song is currently trending and it makes us wonder as to what qualifies as popular music at the moment. The track is a catchy number with a comedy video which is quite in sync with the film’s other promotional material.

As far as the music is concerned, the signature tune has been rehashed from Rockstar DSP’s popular track “Ammadu Let’s Do Kummudu” from the film Khiladi No 150. The music has been recreated by Farhad Samji and Sandeep Shirodkar. The vocals have been provided by Mika Singh and Farhad Samji with lyrics by Vayu and Samji.

The video of the song features the entire star cast of the film but what will surely attract the audience is the special appearance by Nawazuddin Siddiqui who can be seen spoofing his various onscreen avatars from projects like Sacred Games and Kick. He opens the video with the popular line “Kabhi kabhi lagta hai ki apun hi bhagwan hai.” The entire music video seems to be a spoof of the exorcism process. Also, Alia Bhatt has found a place in this comic caper.

Overall, “The Bhoot Song” seems better with its video.

Who Will Love It: Fans of Mika Singh.

Advertising

The Good: The signature tune by DSP Rockstar is catchy.

The Bad: The song doesn’t offer anything unique

The Verdict: It is one of those forgettable songs that will be out of your mind after the film releases.