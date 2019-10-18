India is listening to Bala’s song Don’t Be Shy

India is listening to’ is a look at what music is wildly popular in the country at the moment, and whether it’s worth your time.

Bala’s song “Don’t Be Shy” is the new addition in the list of recreated songs. The Sachin-Jigar composition picks up its hook line and the flute music from Rouge’s chartbuster “Don’t Be Shy My Honey”.

The visuals of the song have Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam grooving and probably it is the only thing for which you can watch it. If you are not distracted by the dark-skinned Bhumi Pednekar’s face, it is a delight to watch Ayushmann shake a leg with both the ladies. The colourful attires of the dancers and the actors give the video of “Don’t Be Shy” a happy vibe.

It also gives a hint about the plot of Amar Kaushik directorial. Bala (Ayushmann Khurrana), who suffers from premature balding, leaves a dark-skinned Nikita (Bhumi Pednekar) for a Tik-Tok star Pari (Yami Gautam). Though Nikita is ready to accept Bala as he is, Bala keeps pursuing beautiful Pari who abandons him after discovering his baldness.

Coming to the music, there’s nothing which will bring you back to it. Badshah and Mellow D’s lyrics fail to strike a chord. Vocals by Badshah, Shalmali Kholgade, Gurdeep Mehendi and Sachin-Jigar are average. You will only find yourself dancing to it only at a party and the chances of it making to the playlist of those who like upbeat numbers, are meagre.

Who Will Love It: Fans of Badshah

The Good: The signature flute music of the original “Don’t Be Shy My Honey”

The Bad: The lyrics

The Verdict: Music lovers can give it a miss. Instead, listen to Rouge’s original composition