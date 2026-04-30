India’s first VJ Ruby Bhatia went from charging Rs 1 lakh per show to earning Rs 3,000 a day: ‘I am not who I was’

Miss India Canada winner Ruby Bhatia moved to Mumbai in the early years of her career, where she ventured into modelling and eventually found her calling as India’s first ever VJ. Her popularity soared as she anchored several shows, including BPL Oye and the Filmfare Awards, along with numerous high-profile events. However, Bhatia has since stepped away from her earlier life in entertainment. She is now a life coach and says her priorities have shifted significantly. From reportedly charging close to Rs 1 lakh per show over two decades ago, she now charges around Rs 1,000 per reel.

Speaking about her transition on the Verinteresting Podcast, she said: “In my 20s, I used to earn in lakhs, Rs 1 lakh per show. Today, my contemporaries charge Rs 2–3 lakh for anchoring events. That life existed when I was young and unmarried. If I had the same focus today, I could earn lakhs again. But then I wouldn’t be able to see my children or manage my home. It would just be me and my work. It would be like, ‘my makeup, my show, first I have to go to the temple, then the spa, then attend parties and events, circulate in the industry.’ By doing all this I could again be making lakhs, I think.”

She added that she no longer identifies with that version of herself, citing changes in lifestyle, age-related concerns, and a nervous breakdown during the pandemic. “Things are not the same anymore. I am not who I used to be. The alertness and sharpness I once had are no longer there.”

‘I charge very little now because…’

When asked why she chose to become a life coach, Ruby explained: “Anchoring an event takes a lot of energy. Imagine I have to give energy to 500 people. Everything is energy, and I felt mine was completely exhausted. I would come home grumpy and irritated, but I also had responsibilities at home. Now I am 52, and I want whatever life I have left to do something meaningful. I have been doing life coaching for women for 25 years, often without charging.”

Also Read | Raj & DK reveal dark alternate ending of Shor in the City, how they almost cast Ethan Hawke: ‘He might have been dead’

She further added: “I charge very little now because if I say Rs 1 lakh, nobody will come. I have kept it at Rs 1,000 for a starting one-month program, Rs 3,000 for six months, and Rs 5,000 for a year. This is my fee structure. If I get two or three clients in a day for Rs 1000, that is good for me, it comes to around Rs 1 lakh a month.”

Ruby also spoke about managing daily expenses, saying: “If I receive Rs 1,000–2,000 through small online sessions, it covers my daily expenses. By God’s grace, we already have bigger things, property, fixed deposits, a house, a car. This is just for additional needs and expenses.”

Story continues below this ad

‘Internet has made school system redundant’

In the same conversation, Ruby discussed her views on education and why she does not send her children to school: “I feel the school system is not right for children. Everything is available on ChatGPT now. If you want to know how many planets there are, the information is at your fingertips. The internet has made parts of the school system redundant. We don’t really need history, geography, or even much mathematics anymore because everything is on calculators. You only need basic arithmetic like the table of 10. Life is precious, why are we wasting time like this?”

She further added: “A child becomes part of a family unit, but at two years old, we send them to school where they cry and develop separation anxiety. That is not necessary. The financial pressure on families in India is also immense because everyone wants to send their child to a good school so they learn English and develop a good personality. This leads to lakhs being spent on education.”

Ruby concluded by saying: “Children should simply just be, eat, sleep, and play. If parents want time alone, they can send them to daycare, but children should not suffer like this.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and entertainment purposes and reflects the personal views and lifestyle choices of the individual mentioned. The perspectives shared regarding non-traditional education and mental health experiences are personal and should not be taken as professional pedagogical, financial, or psychological advice.