India’s first VJ Ruby Bhatia accepts she charges Rs 1,000 for a video today after earning Rs 1 lakh per show in 90s: ‘I spent a lot of money on…’

Ruby Bhatia sparked widespread speculation about her financial well-being, with many assuming she was going through a difficult phase. She has opened up about her escalating expenses and how she prefers a quiet life.

By: Entertainment Desk
Feb 5, 2026
Ruby Bhatia on charging Rs 1000 as life coach.
In the 1990s, Ruby Bhatia emerged as India’s first VJ and quickly became a household name. A winner of Miss India Canada, Ruby moved to Mumbai, ventured into modelling, and eventually found her calling in VJing—then a completely new concept with virtually no competition. Her popularity soared as she anchored multiple shows and high-profile events, reportedly charging close to Rs 1 lakh per show more than two decades ago. Recently, however, Ruby found herself in the headlines for a very different reason—charging just Rs 1,000 for Instagram videos. This sparked widespread speculation about her financial well-being, with many assuming she was going through a difficult phase.

A Reddit post even cited her example while discussing the importance of early investments. But Ruby says the assumptions couldn’t be further from the truth. In a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, Ruby addressed the chatter and explained the real reason behind her current work and pricing. “I used to charge about Rs 1 lakh per show in the 90s for anchoring events. For shoots, I charged per day depending on the project’s budget,” she said.

Reflecting on the drastic shift over the past two decades, Ruby—who had largely stepped away from active work—explained why she suddenly started making videos and charging Rs 1,000.

“I have been living a quiet life for about 20 years. I am often spotted in Lokhandwala with my family. The house we live in is about 30 years old, so I thought of revamping it a little—just painting and refreshing the space. But that turned into a slippery slope. Suddenly, there were carpenters and painters everywhere. What was supposed to be a small update became a full-scale renovation, something I had never dealt with before.”

The expenses, she said, quickly escalated.

ALSO READ | India’s first VJ, who interviewed Amitabh Bachchan and judged a pageant with Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen, later quit showbiz for spirituality

“I was spending nearly Rs 20,000 every day. Midway through, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and everything stopped. When the lockdown lifted, I realised nothing matched anymore and decided to redo everything. Again, the daily expenses started. Over time, I spent a lot of money.”

Accustomed to a quieter lifestyle, Ruby said returning to a 12-hour shooting schedule wasn’t an option. “I had to take care of my kids, my home, and myself. One day, while sitting in my car, I was manifesting—wondering if I could find a job that could be done over the phone. I needed to earn because my savings had gone into the renovation.”

Story continues below this ad

Clarifying her financial position, she added, “By God’s grace, I have everything. But the liquid money from my FDs was spent. To rebuild that, I needed to work.”

Around this time, an organisation called WEE approached her to anchor an event focused on women restarting their careers in their 50s. “When I read the script, it made me think—what would my dream project be? And it hit me: life coaching. I had always wanted to be a life coach.”

According to Ruby, the transition felt natural. “Without even realising it—and without charging—I had been offering life coaching since I was 25. Several women credit me for their achievements. That’s when I decided to make it a profession. People from across the world now reach out to me. I act as a mentor and sounding board.”

Explaining why she keeps her fees low, Ruby said, “In India, people still hesitate to go to psychologists but are comfortable talking to a friend. That’s where a life coach comes in. I kept my fee at Rs 1,000 so it remains accessible.” She added, “If I charged in thousands, only celebrities would approach me. I wanted this to be for everyone.”

Story continues below this ad

For Ruby, the choice also aligns with her personal philosophy. A student of philosophy with spiritual inclinations, she says money and fame were never her goals—reasons why she stepped away from the spotlight at just 30. “This keeps me happy. I take two to three calls a day, earn Rs 2,000–3,000, and that’s enough. I’m only earning for day-to-day life. I have everything else. Life coaching gives me liquid cash.”

Ruby’s coaching spans personality development, meditation, and weight loss. “I teach people how to lose one kilo in a day—completely safe and natural. I have collectively lost about 500 kilos myself. After both my pregnancies, I lost 30 kilos each time. My programme is very successful, with a healthy maximum of two kilos per week.”

At 51, with two grown-up children, Ruby says she may now take up selective offline gigs as well. “I have started accepting anchoring assignments again. But those won’t be cheap—I’ll charge standard industry rates.”

Despite walking away from celebrity status at her peak, she has no regrets. “I am glad I am not so famous that I can’t live a normal life. I am grateful I can spend time with my kids and move freely in public places.”

