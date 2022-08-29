India defeats Pak in Asia Cup, Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday recreate Team India video on Kala Chashma. Watch

After India’s five-wicket win against Pakistan in Asia Cup, Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana chose a unique way of celebrating the moment. The actors hopped on to the Kala Chashma bandwagon where the duo is seen recreating the Team India’s Kala Chashma celebration after a successful Zimbabwe tour.

The video features Ananya, Ayushmann, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee. The actor captioned the video, “Jeet gaya India.” The Kala Chashma song from the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho has become a global anthem and the trend is a hit on Instagram and other social media platforms.

According to reports, Ananya and Ayushmann are shooting for the upcoming movie Dream Girl 2. The first part, Dream Girl, was released in 2019 and starred Ayushmann and Nushrat Bharucha. The actors are currently shooting in Mathura. Ananya was recently seen in the Liger alongside Vijay Devarakonda. She also has Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Many Bollywood personalities celebrated India’s victory and hailed cricketer Hardik Pandya who took three wickets. Kartik Aaryan who quite excited about the match and shared his preparations for the big game through a social media post. Posting a picture with his pet dog, Kartik wrote, “Katori aur main ready hain !.”

During the match, Kartik posted a video of Team India and wrote, “I keep praying that India wins All day All night long.” After the victory, the actor posted a picture of Hardik doing the famous hand gesture from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and he wrote, “What a knock @hardikpandya.”

Mrunal Thakur, Aftab Shivadasani and Juhi Chawla among others also posted their congratulatory messages on Instagram.