Wednesday, June 17, 2020
COVID19

India-China clash: Vicky Kaushal, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal and others salute soldiers for their courage

The death of Indian soldiers in violent clashes with Chinese troops left many film and television celebrities heartbroken, and they paid tributes to the men who sacrificed their lives.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 17, 2020 10:49:03 am
india china border dispute, vicky kaushal, amitabh bachchan Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Mohanlal paid tribute to the soldiers.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a commanding officer, were killed on Monday night in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan valley. This is the first time in 45 years that Indian and Chinese troops had a confrontation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The death of Indian soldiers left many film and television celebrities heartbroken, and they paid tributes to the men who sacrificed their lives.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a blank photo and along with it wrote a few lines from the song “Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo” sung by Lata Mangeshkar. He added, “They sacrificed their lives to protect our country, to keep us safe and secure. SALUTE Indian Army Officers and Jawans ! JAI HIND.”

“Deeply saddened by the death of our bravehearts in #GalwanValley. We will forever be indebted to them for their invaluable service to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families 🙏,” Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter.

Vicky Kaushal who gained prominence for his role in military drama Uri: The Surgical Strike saluted the soldiers who fought for the nation. He tweeted, “I salute our bravehearts who fought courageously at the Galwan Valley and made the supreme sacrifice for the honour of our nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families. Jai Hind.”

Also read | India-China border news LIVE UPDATES

Mohanlal wrote, “Salute to the Brave Hearts #IndianArmy.” Nivin Pauly also took to social media to salute the courage of the soldiers. “We salute the courage of our brave hearts who have been martyred at #GalwanValley. Heartfelt condolences to the martyrs’ families. We’ll be forever grateful for their sacrifice,” he tweeted.

Check out how other celebrities paid tribute to the soldiers:

“Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation,” the Army said in a statement.

