India-China clash: Vicky Kaushal, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal and others salute soldiers for their courage

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a commanding officer, were killed on Monday night in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan valley. This is the first time in 45 years that Indian and Chinese troops had a confrontation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The death of Indian soldiers left many film and television celebrities heartbroken, and they paid tributes to the men who sacrificed their lives.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a blank photo and along with it wrote a few lines from the song “Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo” sung by Lata Mangeshkar. He added, “They sacrificed their lives to protect our country, to keep us safe and secure. SALUTE Indian Army Officers and Jawans ! JAI HIND.”

“Deeply saddened by the death of our bravehearts in #GalwanValley. We will forever be indebted to them for their invaluable service to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families 🙏,” Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter.

Vicky Kaushal who gained prominence for his role in military drama Uri: The Surgical Strike saluted the soldiers who fought for the nation. He tweeted, “I salute our bravehearts who fought courageously at the Galwan Valley and made the supreme sacrifice for the honour of our nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families. Jai Hind.”

I salute our bravehearts who fought courageously at the Galwan Valley and made the supreme sacrifice for the honour of our nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families. Jai Hind. — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) June 16, 2020

Mohanlal wrote, “Salute to the Brave Hearts #IndianArmy.” Nivin Pauly also took to social media to salute the courage of the soldiers. “We salute the courage of our brave hearts who have been martyred at #GalwanValley. Heartfelt condolences to the martyrs’ families. We’ll be forever grateful for their sacrifice,” he tweeted.

Check out how other celebrities paid tribute to the soldiers:

Condolences to the families of the soldiers who laid their lives down in #Galwanvalley … we are indebted to these brave hearts for life … Jai hind 🇮🇳 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 16, 2020

We will forever be indebted to you’ll and all those who fight for us putting their lives at stake. With utmost respect, deepest condolences to their families. #neverforget pic.twitter.com/la7IQHvJZf — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 16, 2020

Heartbroken about the death of our brave soldiers. #GalwanValley. Our defence stands it’s ground. We are forever indebted to the sacrifice of our brave soldiers. #jaihind — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 16, 2020

My heart goes out to the families of our soldiers who lost their lives fighting relentlessly for us. Om Shanti 🙏🏼#JaiHind #IndiaChinaStandOff #IStandWithIndianArmy #GalwanValley — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) June 17, 2020

Mourning the death of our brave hearts martyred on our borders, we are forever indebted to them for their ultimate sacrifice, salute to them and my condolences to their families 🙏 #IndianArmy #GalwanValley #JaiHind🇮🇳 — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) June 17, 2020

Will pray for the martyrs families.. lost 20 precious lives . Too much pain . Worst year of life . So many lives jus going for some reason or the other .. God we need peace now. Please stop this . #GalwanValley . I stand with India. — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) June 16, 2020

Heartfelt condolences to the families of our brave soldiers who got martyred 🙏🏻We are deeply indebted to our Indian Army for their sacrifice and always upholding the security & integrity of the Nation. But really praying for peace & hope 🙏🏻

Jai Hind🇮🇳 #GalwanValley — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) June 16, 2020

My heart weeps to learn of the growing number of casualties on the Indo-China border. May God give strength and courage to the families of our martyred soldiers…really wishing this catastrophe away. #GalwanValley — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) June 16, 2020

Times are hard, the foe is harsh and the responsibility is harder. Just know that I and every Indian will stand with you @adgpi in solidarity to share that responsibility!

Prayers for the martyrs and their bereaved families 🙏 #GalwanValley #WithTheSoldier #JaiHind 🇮🇳 — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 16, 2020

“Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation,” the Army said in a statement.

