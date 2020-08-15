Happy Independence Day 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and others wish fans

India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day today and to celebrate the day, celebrities took to their social media handles to wish their fans. Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu tweeted, “The day that marked the dawn of a new beginning… When Independence became our greatest victory! May this freedom lead our way. Let’s always be grateful. Happy #IndependenceDay to all my fellow Indians! Jai Hind”
Akshay Kumar via Twitter shared, “We all know these people, we all have these people in our lives. On this #IndependenceDay, lets come together for them, lets come #Together4India.”
Over the years, the Indian film industry has portrayed different shades of patriotism on the screen. Be it Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, Vicky Kaushal’s Uri or Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, films over the years have revisited unsung heroes or incidents showcasing people’s love for the country. JP Dutta’s Border, Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti and many other films have become a popular watch on television.
One can also stream some iconic films online, for instance, legendary filmmaker Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi, Kamal Haasan starrer Hey Ram, Mohanlal’s Kalapani, Mani Ratnam directorial Roja and Kamal Haasan’s Indian among others.
On Independence Day, patriotic songs in regional languages are broadcast on television and radio channels. Some of the all-time favourite tracks are “Desh Ki Dharti”, AR Rahman’s “Maa Tujhe Salaam” and “Vande Mataram” by Lata Mangeshkar among others. Schools celebrate the day a day before or after. The children are also asked to perform or sing patriotic tracks as a part of the Independence Day celebration.
On his blog, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, wishing his fans a very happy Independence Day, shared, “15th August .. Independence Day .. and our hearts and minds give credence and love to the sacrifices made so we may achieve what we are today … Happy Independence Day …”
At his political party Janasena office in Hyderabad, actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan hoisted India's flag as a part of the Independence Day celebrations. (Photo: PR Handout)
Actor Chiranjeevi shared on Twitter, "Happy 74th Independence Day to ALL!! Let's recall the sacrifices & ideals of our founding fathers and make this precious freedom they earned for us count!"
