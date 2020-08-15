scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 15, 2020
Happy Independence Day 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and others wish fans

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and many other celebrities took to their social media handles to wish fans on Independence Day.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: August 15, 2020 10:05:11 am
independence day wishes bollywoodHappy Independence Day 2020: Celebrities took to their social media handles to wish fans on this special day.

India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day today and to celebrate the day, celebrities took to their social media handles to wish their fans. Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu tweeted, “The day that marked the dawn of a new beginning… When Independence became our greatest victory! May this freedom lead our way. Let’s always be grateful. Happy #IndependenceDay to all my fellow Indians! Jai Hind”

Akshay Kumar via Twitter shared, “We all know these people, we all have these people in our lives. On this #IndependenceDay, lets come together for them, lets come #Together4India.”

Over the years, the Indian film industry has portrayed different shades of patriotism on the screen. Be it Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, Vicky Kaushal’s Uri or Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, films over the years have revisited unsung heroes or incidents showcasing people’s love for the country. JP Dutta’s Border, Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti and many other films have become a popular watch on television.

One can also stream some iconic films online, for instance, legendary filmmaker Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi, Kamal Haasan starrer Hey Ram, Mohanlal’s Kalapani, Mani Ratnam directorial Roja and Kamal Haasan’s Indian among others.

On Independence Day, patriotic songs in regional languages are broadcast on television and radio channels. Some of the all-time favourite tracks are “Desh Ki Dharti”, AR Rahman’s “Maa Tujhe Salaam” and “Vande Mataram” by Lata Mangeshkar among others. Schools celebrate the day a day before or after. The children are also asked to perform or sing patriotic tracks as a part of the Independence Day celebration.

On his blog, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, wishing his fans a very happy Independence Day, shared, “15th August .. Independence Day .. and our hearts and minds give credence and love to the sacrifices made so we may achieve what we are today … Happy Independence Day …”

Live Blog
10:05 (IST)15 Aug 2020
Pawan Kalyan celebrates Independence Day

At his political party Janasena office in Hyderabad, actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan hoisted India's flag as a part of the Independence Day celebrations. (Photo: PR Handout)

10:03 (IST)15 Aug 2020
'Let's recall the sacrifices & ideals of our founding fathers'

Actor Chiranjeevi shared on Twitter, "Happy 74th Independence Day to ALL!! Let's recall the sacrifices & ideals of our founding fathers and make this precious freedom they earned for us count!"

09:58 (IST)15 Aug 2020
Akshay Kumar wishes Happy Indpendence Day

"We all know these people, we all have these people in our lives. On this #IndependenceDay, lets come together for them, lets come #Together4India," Akshay Kumar tweeted.

09:55 (IST)15 Aug 2020
Amitabh Bachchan wishes fans on Independence Day

On his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "15th August .. Independence Day .. and our hearts and minds give credence and love to the sacrifices made so we may achieve what we are today ... Happy Independence Day ..."

Actor and producer Tusshar Kapoor defined what freedom means to him today. “The pandemic induced lockdown has redefined the meaning of freedom! To me, the new meaning of freedom would be the ability to adjust to the new circumstances; to feel free from within, and be productive and positive. In its truest essence, freedom now is to have the security of being able to enjoy a good life with our families, stay connected with our loved ones, work from home and be independent irrespective of the external factors. Above all, we must learn from the pandemic to lead our lives in a minimalist manner and embrace the idea of less being more, paying attention to cleanliness and safety! This to me is the real meaning of freedom which will not only help us individually but collectively, as well! Here's wishing everybody a very Happy Independence Day and hope each one of us is free from all the shackles within," the actor said in a statement.

Popular television actor Divyanka Tripathi said in a statement, "The definition of freedom has definitely changed! Especially, this year, as all of us are confined to our homes, trying to be safe and utterly careful. We don’t have the freedom that we used to enjoy earlier in terms of travelling carefree, working at our will and in general being the way we want. On the other hand, it has also changed us positively! We are becoming independent in terms of handling our own chores. Before this, mostly all Indians were dependent on their house-helps but now we are learning how to manage between our work and household activities. Now we value everything that we took for granted in the past. I would like to be free of travel restrictions this year. Traveling to new destinations or to our parents' houses (in Bhopal and Chandigarh) comforts my soul. Need to do that soon to maintain my sanity."

Television actor Asha Negi said in a statement, "I think that people these days, are no longer afraid of voicing their opinions of what they truly think and believe in. No one is afraid of anything, anymore, about expressing their thoughts. Society has become far more liberal, as people are vocal about their beliefs and speaking about it freely and openly. As far as freedom is concerned, the women for this country need to feel safe at all times. Many of us still don’t have the choice to wear what we want to or pursue our dreams. We are in 2020, and we definitely need freedom from these issues. Independence Day, for me, has always been a special day."

