Happy Independence Day 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and others wish fans

Actor and producer Tusshar Kapoor defined what freedom means to him today. “The pandemic induced lockdown has redefined the meaning of freedom! To me, the new meaning of freedom would be the ability to adjust to the new circumstances; to feel free from within, and be productive and positive. In its truest essence, freedom now is to have the security of being able to enjoy a good life with our families, stay connected with our loved ones, work from home and be independent irrespective of the external factors. Above all, we must learn from the pandemic to lead our lives in a minimalist manner and embrace the idea of less being more, paying attention to cleanliness and safety! This to me is the real meaning of freedom which will not only help us individually but collectively, as well! Here's wishing everybody a very Happy Independence Day and hope each one of us is free from all the shackles within," the actor said in a statement.

Popular television actor Divyanka Tripathi said in a statement, "The definition of freedom has definitely changed! Especially, this year, as all of us are confined to our homes, trying to be safe and utterly careful. We don’t have the freedom that we used to enjoy earlier in terms of travelling carefree, working at our will and in general being the way we want. On the other hand, it has also changed us positively! We are becoming independent in terms of handling our own chores. Before this, mostly all Indians were dependent on their house-helps but now we are learning how to manage between our work and household activities. Now we value everything that we took for granted in the past. I would like to be free of travel restrictions this year. Traveling to new destinations or to our parents' houses (in Bhopal and Chandigarh) comforts my soul. Need to do that soon to maintain my sanity."

Television actor Asha Negi said in a statement, "I think that people these days, are no longer afraid of voicing their opinions of what they truly think and believe in. No one is afraid of anything, anymore, about expressing their thoughts. Society has become far more liberal, as people are vocal about their beliefs and speaking about it freely and openly. As far as freedom is concerned, the women for this country need to feel safe at all times. Many of us still don’t have the choice to wear what we want to or pursue our dreams. We are in 2020, and we definitely need freedom from these issues. Independence Day, for me, has always been a special day."