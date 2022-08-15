75th Independence Day: Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and others celebrate India’s freedom. See pics, videos

As India celebrates 75 years of independence, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to honour the country and its freedom. Sharing photos and videos of themselves hoisting the national flag, the celebs looked happy and calm as they posed with the tricolour.

Sidharth Malhotra shared a video of himself holding the national flag as he walked the terrace of his home. Using the song “Vande Mataram” in the background, the Shershaah actor posted on Instagram, “Celebrating 75 glorious years of freedom….#HarGharTiranga #75yearsofindependence.”

Karisma Kapoor also shared a couple of photos of herself holding the national flag and wrote, “Celebrating 75 years of freedom! May it bring prosperity, peace and progress to the nation🧡🙏🏼💚.” Varun Dhawan, who seems to be in Dubai, shared a photo from his hotel room, writing, “हम जहाँ रहे झंडा ऊंचा रहे हमारा। (Wherever we are, the national flag will fly high).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Kareena Kaooor shared a cute video of husband Saif Ali Khan helping son Taimur create a rock band from recycled products. She wrote, “This #IndependenceDay, we tried to build… and build we did 😁 Tim’s first-ever rock band stage, made out of recycled paper 🤘🏼🎸🥁🎤🎵 Reuse, recycle, be free… ♥️♻️.”

Sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan also shared photo of Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya with the national flag. She captioned it, “Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high … ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Check out more photos and videos of actors celebrating Independence Day:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pankaj Tripathi (@pankajtripathi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02)

Happy Independence Day!