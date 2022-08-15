scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

75th Independence Day: Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and others celebrate India’s freedom. See pics, videos

As the nation celebrates 75 years of Independence, Bollywood celebrities took to Instagram to share photos with the tricolour.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 15, 2022 6:01:03 pm
independence day celebrationsBollywood celebs are celebrating Independence Day with full glory. (Photo: Varun, Karisma, Sidharth/Instagram)

As India celebrates 75 years of independence, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to honour the country and its freedom. Sharing photos and videos of themselves hoisting the national flag, the celebs looked happy and calm as they posed with the tricolour.

Sidharth Malhotra shared a video of himself holding the national flag as he walked the terrace of his home. Using the song “Vande Mataram” in the background, the Shershaah actor posted on Instagram, “Celebrating 75 glorious years of freedom….#HarGharTiranga  #75yearsofindependence.”

Karisma Kapoor also shared a couple of photos of herself holding the national flag and wrote, “Celebrating 75 years of freedom! May it bring prosperity, peace and progress to the nation🧡🙏🏼💚.” Varun Dhawan, who seems to be in Dubai, shared a photo from his hotel room, writing, “हम जहाँ रहे झंडा ऊंचा रहे हमारा। (Wherever we are, the national flag will fly high).”

Photos |Shah Rukh to Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood shows solidarity with PM Modi’s ‘Har ghar tiranga’ campaign on Independence Day

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

 

Kareena Kaooor shared a cute video of husband Saif Ali Khan helping son Taimur create a rock band from recycled products. She wrote, “This #IndependenceDay, we tried to build… and build we did 😁 Tim’s first-ever rock band stage, made out of recycled paper 🤘🏼🎸🥁🎤🎵 Reuse, recycle, be free… ♥️♻️.”

Sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan also shared photo of Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya with the national flag. She captioned it, “Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high … ”

 

Check out more photos and videos of actors celebrating Independence Day:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pankaj Tripathi (@pankajtripathi)

 

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...Premium
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...

Happy Independence Day!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 06:01:03 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

2

What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzer used in Independence Day 21-gun salute?

3

Happy Independence Day 2022: Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Quotes, and Photos

4

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

5

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

Featured Stories

For India@75, it is time to achieve self-reliance, recast institutions
For India@75, it is time to achieve self-reliance, recast institutions
The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom ...
The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom ...
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system...
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system...
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
After cold-shouldering Partha, why Mamata is throwing her weight behind A...
After cold-shouldering Partha, why Mamata is throwing her weight behind A...
Amid Bihar game of thrones, the aam aadmi speaks: let's talk jobs, price ...
Amid Bihar game of thrones, the aam aadmi speaks: let's talk jobs, price ...
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
3 Things: Special episode

India at 75: What should we be celebrating?

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Opinion

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100

Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

Premium
Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

Ola Electric announces new car on Independence day: 500 km range, 0-100 in 4 seconds

Ola Electric announces new car on Independence day: 500 km range, 0-100 in 4 seconds

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shah Rukh to Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood shows solidarity with PM Modi’s ‘Har ghar tiranga’ campaign on Independence Day
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement