75th Independence Day: Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and others celebrate India’s freedom. See pics, videos

August 15, 2022 6:01:03 pm
As India celebrates 75 years of independence, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to honour the country and its freedom. Sharing photos and videos of themselves hoisting the national flag, the celebs looked happy and calm as they posed with the tricolour.
Sidharth Malhotra shared a video of himself holding the national flag as he walked the terrace of his home. Using the song “Vande Mataram” in the background, the Shershaah actor posted on Instagram, “Celebrating 75 glorious years of freedom….#HarGharTiranga #75yearsofindependence.”
Karisma Kapoor also shared a couple of photos of herself holding the national flag and wrote, “Celebrating 75 years of freedom! May it bring prosperity, peace and progress to the nation🧡🙏🏼💚.” Varun Dhawan, who seems to be in Dubai, shared a photo from his hotel room, writing, “हम जहाँ रहे झंडा ऊंचा रहे हमारा। (Wherever we are, the national flag will fly high).”
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Kareena Kaooor shared a cute video of husband Saif Ali Khan helping son Taimur create a rock band from recycled products. She wrote, “This #IndependenceDay, we tried to build… and build we did 😁 Tim’s first-ever rock band stage, made out of recycled paper 🤘🏼🎸🥁🎤🎵 Reuse, recycle, be free… ♥️♻️.”
Sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan also shared photo of Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya with the national flag. She captioned it, “Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high … ”
View this post on Instagram
Check out more photos and videos of actors celebrating Independence Day:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Subscriber Only Stories
Happy Independence Day!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
Latest News
Ola ‘relaunches’ S1 scooter at introductory price of Rs 99,999
Block website selling ‘first copy’ of New Balance, Adidas, Louis Vuitton products at discount: Delhi HC
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee joins tribal folk dancers during Independence Day event. Watch
Karnataka slow-pedalling on giving nod to MM Hills tiger reserve, political gains doubted
After cold-shouldering Partha, why Mamata is throwing her weight behind Anubrata Mondal
Man City’s Mendy labeled ”predator” as rape trial starts
Does breastfeeding cause sagging? Here’s what an expert says
NTR31 to go on floors next April, says director Prashanth Neel
Tuchel may be punished for referee comments after Conte feud
Simona Halep, Pablo Carreno Busta clinch landmark titles in Canada
Kanye West’s Instagram post on ‘biggest inspiration’ for Yeezy design leaves netizens divided
Kerala: ‘Eyewitness’ blames CPM men for leader’s murder; party says they are now with RSS