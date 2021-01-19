scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Must Read

Ind vs Aus: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Mahesh Babu and others celebrate India’s historic win

Here's how Bollywood stars celebrated Team India's historic win against Australia in the Gabba on Tuesday.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | January 19, 2021 3:52:05 pm
team india win against australiaMohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and others congratulated Team India. (Photo: BCCI, Mohanlal/Instagram and Express Archive)

Bollywood celebrities couldn’t hold back their happiness after Team India won its fourth test match against Australia on Tuesday. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor expressed their happiness on their respective social media handles.

Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and wrote, “Take a Bow !!! @RishabhPant17 you are a true Champion!!!! Thank you for filling our hearts with immense joy.” He added, “Siraj! Entire India is proud of you. !!! Am sure your father is beaming with pride in heaven and saying that’s my son… winning a historic test series for India.”

Shah Rukh Khan shared that he “stayed up” all night to see how the game unfolds. “What an absolutely marvellous victory for our team!!! Stayed up all night to watch it unfold ball by ball. Now will sleep peacefully for a bit and savour this historic moment. Love to all our boys and greatly admire their resilience to power us through to this win. Chak De India!” he tweeted.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Karan Johar called the win “Incredible” and “Historic.” Congratulating Team India, the director shared via Twitter, “Congratulations #TeamIndia for retaining the #BorderGavaskarTrophy & achieving the stellar feat of winning at the Gabba. Great show of character from the boys, so proud!”

Anil Kapoor congratulated Ajinkya Rahane and the team for their “historic win.” He added, “Congrats to @ajinkyarahane88 for captaining such a young side to an amazing win! Great innings by @RealShubmanGill, @cheteshwar1, and @RishabhPant17!”

Ranveer Singh shared a picture with a caption that read, “Historic win!!! What an effort!!! So proud!!!”

Check out the reactions here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Vikrant Massey said the win will be remembered for generations to come. On Twitter, the actor wrote, “An outstanding series win down under. What a fantastic display of grit, courage & persistence from #TeamIndia Flag of India. This one will be cherished for generations to come.”

Writer Varun Grover mentioned via Twitter, “A battered, depleted, and yet spirited side standing up to bullies in their own backyard and pulling off (possibly) the greatest victory since Eden Gardens 2001 is just the fairytale we needed in these dark times. Thank you and salute, @ajinkyarahane88 and Team India.”

Gautam Rode tweeted, “The boys have made us proud yet again! A historic win at the Gabba. Congratulations team India. Jai hind”

Farhan Akhtar expressed via Twitter, “OUTSTANDING..!!! GO TEAM INDIA. 🇮🇳 Champions down under.”

Check out other tweets:

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The Indian team pulled off a record-breaking chase against Australia in the 4th Test at the Gabba, thus claiming the series win by a 2-1 margin.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

yeh rishta kya kehlata hai, star plus
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai back on top shows list

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 19: Latest News

Advertisement