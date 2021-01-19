Ind vs Aus: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Mahesh Babu and others celebrate India’s historic win

Bollywood celebrities couldn’t hold back their happiness after Team India won its fourth test match against Australia on Tuesday. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor expressed their happiness on their respective social media handles.

Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and wrote, “Take a Bow !!! @RishabhPant17 you are a true Champion!!!! Thank you for filling our hearts with immense joy.” He added, “Siraj! Entire India is proud of you. !!! Am sure your father is beaming with pride in heaven and saying that’s my son… winning a historic test series for India.”

Shah Rukh Khan shared that he “stayed up” all night to see how the game unfolds. “What an absolutely marvellous victory for our team!!! Stayed up all night to watch it unfold ball by ball. Now will sleep peacefully for a bit and savour this historic moment. Love to all our boys and greatly admire their resilience to power us through to this win. Chak De India!” he tweeted.

Karan Johar called the win “Incredible” and “Historic.” Congratulating Team India, the director shared via Twitter, “Congratulations #TeamIndia for retaining the #BorderGavaskarTrophy & achieving the stellar feat of winning at the Gabba. Great show of character from the boys, so proud!”

Anil Kapoor congratulated Ajinkya Rahane and the team for their “historic win.” He added, “Congrats to @ajinkyarahane88 for captaining such a young side to an amazing win! Great innings by @RealShubmanGill, @cheteshwar1, and @RishabhPant17!”

Ranveer Singh shared a picture with a caption that read, “Historic win!!! What an effort!!! So proud!!!”

Check out the reactions here:

T 3787 – INDIAAAAA .. INDIA !! INDIAAAA .. INDIA .. 🇮🇳

THOK DIYA .. Australia ko .. 💪💪

INCREDIBLE VICTORY .. badhai badhai badhai .. !!

Body blows ! Injury ! Racist abuse ! गले ते हथ ना रक्खीं , ठोक देयाँगे !!!!

INCREDIBLE INDIA !! Don’t ever underestimate INDIA !! pic.twitter.com/TPFxNbODU8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 19, 2021

Congratulations Team India for an exemplary performance, winning against all odds and creating history…truly Champions 👏 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/1tNTttez9V — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 19, 2021

History was made once again!! The Gabba has been conquered… series sealed 2-1!! Still in a daze! Will cherish this day for a long time. Congratulations on the historic win, Team India!! Incredibly happy and proud 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #AUSvsIND — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 19, 2021

Vikrant Massey said the win will be remembered for generations to come. On Twitter, the actor wrote, “An outstanding series win down under. What a fantastic display of grit, courage & persistence from #TeamIndia Flag of India. This one will be cherished for generations to come.”

Writer Varun Grover mentioned via Twitter, “A battered, depleted, and yet spirited side standing up to bullies in their own backyard and pulling off (possibly) the greatest victory since Eden Gardens 2001 is just the fairytale we needed in these dark times. Thank you and salute, @ajinkyarahane88 and Team India.”

Gautam Rode tweeted, “The boys have made us proud yet again! A historic win at the Gabba. Congratulations team India. Jai hind”

Farhan Akhtar expressed via Twitter, “OUTSTANDING..!!! GO TEAM INDIA. 🇮🇳 Champions down under.”

Check out other tweets:

Unfortunately I couldn’t watch the #INDvAUS test but I am so happy and proud of #TeamIndia for their victory at #Gabba hats off to #AjinkyaRahane for captaining a depleted Indian side to victory after its worst defeat down under 🥳 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) January 19, 2021

This India is a new India, bruised, battered but resilient like iron 💪🏼 history created! So proud of this Indian team! Jai Hind 🇮🇳 🏏 @BCCI #INDvAUS #brisbanetest @ajinkyarahane88 @BoriaMajumdar

(Who said test cricket isn’t thrilling?) 😉 — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) January 19, 2021

The Indian team pulled off a record-breaking chase against Australia in the 4th Test at the Gabba, thus claiming the series win by a 2-1 margin.