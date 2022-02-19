In awe of Deepika Padukone’s talent, Ranveer Singh pens heartfelt letter: ‘Hope to share screen with her soon’

Ever since I have known Deepika (and I have known her for about 10 years now, and I know her closely and intimately), I have always understood and observed this about her — as a person she is somebody with an extremely high emotional quotient. She has a deep sense of empathy. She’s an extremely sensitive person. She understands human psyche, behaviour, emotions and feelings more accurately and comprehensively than anybody I know. This high degree of understanding is very rare. This God-given gift that she possesses makes her one of the finest actors that Hindi cinema has ever seen.

Deepika has a process that fascinates me because it’s extremely different from mine. It’s an ‘inside out’ process. She manages to internalise the emotional beats of her character. All the information about the character and the story is processed internally, in her mind and in her heart. What fascinates me is that you never see that process externally while she is preparing herself. It’s virtually invisible and seamless. That’s what makes her so easy to work with. She is a thorough professional and a virtuoso performer.

Another thing that really blows my mind is how she’s able to evolve and better herself with every performance. I find it highly commendable about her repertoire is the diversity within it. She’s been outstanding in a very diverse set of characters and created memorable characters across genres. I always tell her that I rate her performance in Chennai Express (2013) highly. Having done mass entertainers with Rohit Shetty, I understand that is not at all easy. An actor can dabble with all kinds of genres — romance, slice-of-life and drama — but to successfully do a mass entertainer and comedy is a completely different ballgame. And not everyone can do it. It’s a very challenging genre. From my perspective, it’s like the holy grail for any actor. If you can do mainstream comedy then you can do anything. Just look at her filmography and the kind of memorable characters she’s created over the years, it’s astonishing. Here she is, with ‘Gehraiyaan’ (the movie released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11), delivering what people everywhere are hailing as her career best and finest performance as Alisha.

I was absolutely spellbound by her performance (as Alisha), so deeply heartfelt. I know that Shakun Batra is a very demanding director. She and him were always going to be great together. I used to always tell her that Shakun is your type of director and you are his type of an actor. So, you are bound to create something special when you two collaborate. But I know that he also has a unique process which is very demanding on the actors he works with. So, it’s very heartening and inspiring to see the way Deepika took up this challenge and threw herself into it completely. She gave it everything she’s got. She has the kind of athletic attitude where she never lets the effort show. She underplays the magnitude of the work she puts in. But I know all too well what toll it took to create that kind of performance. As a result, it turned out to be absolutely magical.

Being a professional actor myself, I know the level of difficulty and strain this kind of role poses for an actor. Deepika handled it so brilliantly. I am extremely proud of her latest achievement. I hope that I can share the screen with her soon because just acting opposite her (and I know that this is echoed by all her co-actors) is a sheer delight. She elevates her co-actors’ performance. She really is somebody who enriches you while she is collaborating with you. She is selfless, generous and all heart. I truly hope that soon we create something memorable together to add to our already glowing on-screen legacy.

I explained this to her, with great wonderment, how heart-wrenchingly she played the emotional beats of Alisha. Being an actor, I can tell if an actor has ‘felt’ it or just ‘faked’ it. So all of those difficult moments and emotional beats that her character was going through, she has ‘lived’ those. She’s felt each one deeply and truly in her entire being. Being in the same trade, I can tell you that these things can be projected some times. You can project them, ‘fake’ them, so to say, and not really feel them. Sometimes, they’ll still land (with, of course, the support of mise-en-scene) but not in Deepika’s case. She has felt each and everything. That’s what makes her an honest , authentic and uncompromising actor. You can tell by the glaze in her eyes, the trembling of her body and all the priceless little nuances. There is truth in her performances. She’s always been an actor who brings a lot of nuances to the table. This time, she had the opportunity and the platform to showcase a whole lot of them. She’s done it to glorious effect. Embodying Alisha will always be counted amongst Deepika’s finest acts.

(As told to Alaka Sahani)