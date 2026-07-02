Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga defies industry norms, word-of-mouth drive Rs 77 cr earning

AT a time when most filmmakers are chasing big box-office numbers, the Imtiaz Ali-directed Main Vaapas Aaunga adopted the strategy of “audience-first”. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers had decided they would not rely on the conventional opening-weekend optics. Instead, they placed their faith in audiences and put efforts in making connections with them.
After a slow start following its June 12 release, the film registered an impressive box-officeturnaround in its second weekend and has continued to draw a steady number of viewers since. While it has not emerged as a big commercial success, it has sparked conversations and earned widespread critical acclaim. The film, as of Day 21 of its release, has earned more than Rs 77 crore worldwide. According to Sacnilk, the film is currently running across 660 shows and its total India gross collections is Rs 60.85 crore, so far.
The film, which explores the lifelong trauma that those who were impacted during the 1947 India-Pakistan Partition suffered, has found resonance among audiences, including youngsters. The film’s cast features Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, among others.
“We were convinced that this film would find a place in people’s hearts,” says Mohit Choudhary, producer at Window Seat Films. “As word of mouth spread, that belief was validated. It reinforced an important lesson: if you truly believe in your film, you shouldn’t be overly influenced by templates, statistics or conventional wisdom.”
Nearly a week before the film’s Friday release, the team began advance screenings across the country. The first screening was reserved for Partition veterans in Delhi as “an ode to the generation that lived through those events”.
After the film’s release week, Ali, who is also the film’s co-writer, travelled from city to city to attend screenings and meet audiences in person. “The idea was to take the film to the people and let them decide,” says Choudhary.
Shibasish Sarkar, also one of the film’s producers, believes the approach reflected a larger shift in theatrical marketing. “Post-pandemic, audience behaviour has changed. Today, the audience itself is your biggest marketing tool. If they believe in the film, they become your strongest advocates.”
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The film’s music promotions had started much before its release, giving the soundtrack time to find listeners. Sarkar credits Ali’s conviction for sustaining the campaign even when the opening box-office numbers were modest. “Many filmmakers aren’t comfortable meeting audiences directly, especially if opening numbers are below expectations. But Imtiaz wanted to engage with viewers regardless of the box-office collection,” Sarkar says and adds, “Imtiaz knew Main Vaapas Aaunga deals with a difficult subject. But he believed he’d balanced it with hope, humanity and love.”
That confidence, they say, was rewarded as the film gathered momentum in the second week. The makers also point to the film’s overseas performance, with strong openings in the US, Canada, the UK and Australia, while markets such as the Gulf mirrored India’s slower but steady word-of-mouth growth.
Commenting on the film’s financial performance, Sarkar argues that box-office success must be viewed in the context of investment rather than headline gross figures. “The investment was controlled, and over half the cost had already been recovered through digital, satellite and music rights before release. That meant we weren’t entirely dependent on the box-office collections,” he said. With collections strengthening after the opening weekend, he says the film is now on course to satisfy investors and distribution partners.
Looking back, both the producers see the film’s theatrical journey as proof that conviction, coupled with audience engagement, can overcome industry convention.
Alaka Sahani is a prominent film critic and journalist based in Mumbai. With a career spanning over two decades, she has established herself as one of India’s most authoritative voices in cinematic journalism, known for an analytical approach and insights that transcend the standard cycle of celebrity journalism.
Expertise & Accolades
In 2014, Alaka was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Film Critic. Her Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) citation specifically lauded her for "highlighting facets of cinema beyond glamour and gossip" and for her ability to delve into the contemporary relevance of iconic filmmakers. Her commitment to journalistic integrity was further recognised in 2019 with a Special Mention at the Red Ink Awards for her investigative feature, 'In Search of a Star'. Her article titled 'People Like Us', published in The Indian Express on March 27, 2022, was shortlisted for Red Ink Award, 2023.
Global Industry Leadership
Alaka’s expertise is sought after by major international and domestic film bodies:
Golden Globes: In 2025, she joined the international voting body for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes.
National Film Awards: She served on the prestigious jury for the 68th National Film Awards, helping select the finest contributions to Indian cinema.
Global Perspective: Her work consistently bridges the gap between commercial Bollywood A-listers and emerging independent talents, offering nuanced insights into both Indian regional cinema and international film trends.
Focus & Vision
Beyond the screen, Alaka is a dedicated observer of Mumbai’s vibrant theatre scene and the historical evolution of the moving image. Through her long-form articles and deep-dive interviews, she continues to challenge "tried-and-tested" templates, providing readers with a deep understanding of the artistic and systemic workings of the Indian and global film industry. ... Read More