Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida gets engaged to boyfriend Krish Agrawal in Norway

Director Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida recently announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Krish Agrawal on social media. Taking to Instagram, Ida shared glimpses from her proposal that happened in Norway on 1st July at 11 pm. On Sunday, Ida shared the proposal video where Krish went on his knees as she presented a diamond ring to her. An overjoyed Ida also shared photos from the proposal on her Instagram. While Imtiaz Ali has not openly reacted to the news, he reshared another publication’s story that misreported Ida’s age.

Sharing dreamy pictures and videos to announce the happy news, Ida Ali wrote on Instagram, “01/07/26 11 pm Ytresand.” Soon after Ida announced her engagement to long-time boyfriend Krish Agrawal, actors Ahsaas Channa, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Khushi Kapoor, Aaliyah Kashyap, Orry, Sanjana Sanghi, and many others congratulated the happy couple.

Also Read: ‘Degenerate society’: Imtiaz Ali says ‘it’s not okay’ to live in a ‘victimised’ state

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ida Ali (@idaali11)

Imtiaz Ali also shared another publication’s post on his Instagram story. As the post mentioned, Ida’s age is 26. Imtiaz corrected and said, “25-year-old, please.”

About Ida Ali

Ida Ali has followed her father’s footsteps into filmmaking. She has directed projects like Maya, Lift, and Thai Massage. In 2024, Imtiaz Ali called his daughter a “fine filmmaker”. In an interview with ETimes, Imtiaz had said, “Ida and I have been collaborating since the time she was born, that’s because she has been addicted to stories and has forced me to tell her one story every night when I used to put her to sleep. So, we have a relationship of stories, and at some point, she began telling me stories. Every story I’ve made, especially from Tamasha and even before that, she would be listening to them while in the house, and then more actively giving ideas, reactions, and feedback.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ida Ali (@idaali11)

Back in 2022, in an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Ida had spoken about her father and said, “Firstly, the biggest contribution from my family in terms of filmmaking is not just that I have a father who is a filmmaker, but I was surrounded by sets all the time. I used to go on location and hang out in the production room and the office. Dinner table conversations were about films. We used to discuss tiny details of films as well. The perception is that because I am Imtiaz Ali’s daughter, I have some kind of credibility. I don’t think that would be the case for creative professionals because they see quality. I feel like I have to do my best to prove myself now. Some people will be like I am here just because of him, and that I don’t have that much substance. So I have to constantly prove that I have substance. Of course, there is baggage and a lot of pressure. But then, how can this job not have pressure?”

On the work front, Imtiaz Ali’s last film, Main Vaapas Aunga released in June. The film received great reviews and also performed well at the box office. Main Vaapas Aunga stars Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh, and Naseeruddin Shah in important roles.