‘Want to make Radha-Krishna’s story,’ says Imtiaz Ali: ‘Has a deeper philosophy’

Imtiaz Ali is known for making emotional love stories for the screen, and his fans are always looking forward to the next Imtiaz Ali directorial to watch an aspirational love story. In a new interview, Imtiaz shared that even though he is known for making love stories, he does not start writing his films with this intention. In fact, he said that he did not write Jab We Met as a love story. He also revealed that he wants to tell the story of Radha-Krishna on screen.

In a chat with ABP Live, when Imtiaz was asked about love in all of his films, he said, “I don’t want to add romance to everything but it just happens naturally, so I don’t stop that.” He added that he did not see Love Aaj Kal as a love story too. “I never made any of my films like a love story. When Love Aaj Kal was being named, I thought Aaj Kal would be a better name. I thought if this is even a love story? My team explained it to me how they saw it as a love story but I saw it as an interpretation of love across different eras. I definitely did not make Jab We Met as a love story. But this comes up in my films again and again,” he said.