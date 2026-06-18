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‘Want to make Radha-Krishna’s story,’ says Imtiaz Ali: ‘Has a deeper philosophy’
Imtiaz Ali opened up about making love stories, and said that he never saw Jab We Met as a love story.
Imtiaz Ali is known for making emotional love stories for the screen, and his fans are always looking forward to the next Imtiaz Ali directorial to watch an aspirational love story. In a new interview, Imtiaz shared that even though he is known for making love stories, he does not start writing his films with this intention. In fact, he said that he did not write Jab We Met as a love story. He also revealed that he wants to tell the story of Radha-Krishna on screen.
In a chat with ABP Live, when Imtiaz was asked about love in all of his films, he said, “I don’t want to add romance to everything but it just happens naturally, so I don’t stop that.” He added that he did not see Love Aaj Kal as a love story too. “I never made any of my films like a love story. When Love Aaj Kal was being named, I thought Aaj Kal would be a better name. I thought if this is even a love story? My team explained it to me how they saw it as a love story but I saw it as an interpretation of love across different eras. I definitely did not make Jab We Met as a love story. But this comes up in my films again and again,” he said.
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When asked about the kind of stories he aspired to make in the future, Imtiaz spoke about Indian mythology and shared, “There are many stories of Indian mythology that have inspired me a lot. I feel I should be capable enough to make those stories.” When asked to zero down on a story, he said, “I have said this before as well. I want to make Radha-Krishna’s story.” As the interviewer pointed out that this was also a love story, Imtiaz laughed and said, “It’s not only a love story. There are many layers to their story. It has a deeper philosophy.”
Elaborating on the idea of love, Imtiaz said that it is not possible to make a story without the element of love. “I don’t think you can make a story without love. That love could be towards your nation, or for someone who has passed away, and someone is seeking revenge for them, but the story is always about love. You can show it differently,” he said. On the subject of love, Imtiaz said that he is still trying to understand what it means. “I am still trying to understand love and I make every film trying to answer that question. I am more confused than before,” he said with a laugh.
Imtiaz Ali’s latest film Main Vaapas Aaunga is in theatres now. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in lead roles. Despite positive reviews, the film has not generated much at the box office. The film’s net collection in India stands at Rs 8.30 cr after five days.
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