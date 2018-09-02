Imtiaz Ali to direct a film based on Radha and Krishna’s love story

Imtiaz Ali’s production venture Laila Majnu will soon hit screens. Imtiaz Ali’s production venture Laila Majnu will soon hit screens.

After producing a film based on the folklore of Laila Majnu, Imtiaz Ali will be making a film on the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna. Talking about the project, Imtiaz said, “I have always been fascinated by the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna. In all of the Indian folklore, I know of no other story, which is so intensely personal and yet has such an epic scale. It has been my dream to step into the world of Radha Krishna.”

The project will be directed and co-produced by Imtiaz, who has films like Rockstar, Jab We Met, Highway and Tamasha to his credit.

Radha and Krishna’s story is not just celebrated and worshipped in India, but also globally. Millions of people across generations have been mesmerized by the Radha Krishna love story.

Shibasish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment said, “The story of Radha Krishna is one the most fascinating love stories of all times and lmtiaz is India’s most accomplished filmmaker in this space. In its reach and appeal, it transcends boundaries of culture and language. Imtiaz’s idea to bring this eternal love story to the big screen is extremely fascinating and we are delighted to partner with him on this journey. We are exploring various collaborations on the project to make it of a scale befitting its epic nature.”

Meanwhile, Imtiaz is busy promoting Laila Majnu, which is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor. Speaking about the project, the filmmaker said, “If you look in the past, you will see that intense love stories have been successful with new cast, be it in films like Ek Duje Ke Liye, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Maine Pyaar Kiya and Ashiqui series, the characters of that film are young and actors who are playing that part is also young so, it’s a plus”. The film marks Avinash Tiwari and Tripti Dimri’s debut as a lead in Bollywood.

