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‘If they can get Mahabharat, why won’t they get my film?’: Imtiaz Ali thanks audience
Addressing a housefull audience at a screening of Main Vaapas Aaunga, Imtiaz Ali thanked viewers for their overwhelming support and faith in the film.
Miracles do happen, and that is exactly what seems to have unfolded with Imtiaz Ali’s latest film, Main Vaapas Aaunga. The Partition-era romance has steadily found its footing at the box office despite a slow start and is now running to packed houses across several cinemas in the country. It is an especially joyous moment for the filmmaker, who has been personally visiting multiple theatres to thank audiences for turning up in large numbers and supporting the film.
‘There must be some shortcoming in me’
In one such interaction, shared by Imtiaz’s daughter Ida Ali on Instagram, the filmmaker is seen engaging with viewers after a housefull screening and expressing his gratitude. He can be heard saying, “Thank you for renewing my hope in the power of the people, constantly being told that people won’t understand, that if you want to please audiences, make a certain type of cinema only. Thanks for coming out here.”
He further added, “I have said this a million times in my interviews that if an audience can understand the Mahabharata, then why won’t they be able to understand my films? Mere mein hi kuch kami hogi, I’m also trying to improve for all of you.” (There must be some shortcoming in me.) He then said, “But thanks for renewing not only my confidence but the confidence of 100 film directors in this country, across all languages. Thank you very much.”
Also Read | Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga chronicles a country in danger of forgetting itself
‘Siddharth Anand lauds Main Vaapas Aaunga’
Filmmaker Siddharth Anand, who is currently shooting King with Shah Rukh Khan, also took time out to watch Main Vaapas Aaunga. The director took to X on Wednesday to praise both the film and the audience response it has been receiving. Sharing his thoughts, he wrote, “What a beautiful film! Packed house till front row — midweek! Take a bow, Team MVA! Go watch now, now, now!”
What a beautiful film! Packed house till front row – Mid week! Take a bow team MVA! Go watch now now now!
— Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) June 24, 2026
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned a gross collection of Rs 35.54 crore and an India net collection of Rs 29.85 crore during its first 12 days in theatres. Its worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 48.14 crore.
Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga is a sweeping Partition-era romance featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh, and Raghav Kapoor in key roles. The film’s soundtrack has been composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.
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