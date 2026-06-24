‘If they can get Mahabharat, why won’t they get my film?’: Imtiaz Ali thanks audience

Miracles do happen, and that is exactly what seems to have unfolded with Imtiaz Ali’s latest film, Main Vaapas Aaunga. The Partition-era romance has steadily found its footing at the box office despite a slow start and is now running to packed houses across several cinemas in the country. It is an especially joyous moment for the filmmaker, who has been personally visiting multiple theatres to thank audiences for turning up in large numbers and supporting the film.

‘There must be some shortcoming in me’

In one such interaction, shared by Imtiaz’s daughter Ida Ali on Instagram, the filmmaker is seen engaging with viewers after a housefull screening and expressing his gratitude. He can be heard saying, “Thank you for renewing my hope in the power of the people, constantly being told that people won’t understand, that if you want to please audiences, make a certain type of cinema only. Thanks for coming out here.”