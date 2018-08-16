I never said I was going to make film with Shahid Kapoor: Imtiaz Ali

There were reports that Imtiaz Ali was planning a film with his Jab We Met actor Shahid Kapoor. There were reports that Imtiaz Ali was planning a film with his Jab We Met actor Shahid Kapoor.

Ever since Shahid Kapoor announced that he would be reuniting with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for a project at an award ceremony in December last year, there has been a constant speculation about the film and also its delay. Now, amid the rumours of it getting shelved, the Jab We Met director says he never said he was collaborating with the actor.

Reports of the two teaming up went on for a few months last year before Shahid told the press in December, “We are going to do something soon together and I am really excited. I think Imtiaz is a phenomenally talented filmmaker. We made a film together towards the beginning of both our careers and it’s something people still talk about.”

“Jab We Met’ is very special and to work with the guy, who gave me Aditya Kashyap (the name of his character in the film) and whose work I have loved over the years, will be amazing,” the actor had said, adding he would begin working on the film after he finished Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Jab We Met (2007) emerged a blockbuster and a career-defining film for actors Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In March, Imtiaz told PTI that he indeed had met the actor for a script but nothing was official. Earlier this week, Imtiaz met media persons for a group interactions ahead of the release of his co-production Laila Majnu, which he has also penned.

When asked about the reports that the project might never take off, Imtiaz answered with a sarcasm-laced reply, “There will be more news like this because the fact is, I keep meeting actors because some of them I have worked with and there are going to be friendships, we meet, there is always going to be some speculation…

“I never announced a film. I never said I am making a film. I never said I am working with Shahid Kapoor. So now when people ask me that the film is not happening, I reply, ‘Which film?’ I never said it. Jisne bola usko bolo (Go talk to the person who spoke about it). There’s no truth to it,” the director said.

Talking about his own projects, Imtiaz said he has been developing four scripts. “I have developed two screenplays. I have turned producer so I have to keep some material ready… The only asset that you have in this work is a script. So once these four scripts are ready, depending upon the availability of the suitable actors, I will start working.”

As of now, Imtiaz is geared up for Laila Majnu, directed by his brother and debutant Sajid Ali. The film, starring Avinash Tiwari and Tripti Dimri, arrives in theatres on September 7.

