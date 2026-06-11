Imtiaz Ali says Bobby Deol still brings up being replaced in Jab We Met: ‘Every time we speak’

Bobby Deol has long spoken about the heartbreak he experienced after being replaced by Shahid Kapoor in Jab We Met. It is an episode that continues to sting, and now filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has reflected on the matter once again. In a conversation with Times Now, he revealed that despite what happened, he and Bobby remain very close.

‘Gila-shikwa chalta rehta hai’

Defending his decision and explaining the circumstances at the time, Imtiaz said, “At that point in time I was an unreleased director, my film had done not very well.” He added, “Bobby and I would do anything for each other.” When asked if that was still true today, he replied, “Yeah, yeah.” Recalling their present-day equation, Imtiaz said they had spoken very recently. “Just now,” he said when asked when they last spoke. He then added, “Every time he speaks, he is like, ‘Yaar tumne aisa kiya mere saath’ (Buddy, you did this to me).” Asked if Bobby still brings it up often, the filmmaker said with a smile, “Haan, gila-shikwa chalta rehta hai” (Yes, the complaints and grievances keep going on).