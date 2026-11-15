‘Most impractical film’: Imtiaz Ali says studios initially rejected Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller franchise Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian film franchises in recent years. However, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali recently claimed that Dhurandhar initially received little support from within the film industry.

At HTLS 2026, Imtiaz said, “People are saying that attention span is missing in the audience, but the films which are doing well are three hours long. ‘Nothing long is working.’ People are citing Dhurandhar as an example of what is successful, but look at the length of that film.” While the first part of Dhurandhar, released last December, is 3 hours and 34 minutes long, the sequel Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which released earlier this year, is even longer, at 3 hours and 49 minutes.