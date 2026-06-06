Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Outsiders have it easier’: Imtiaz Ali says Ranbir-Alia face greater scrutiny as nepo kids
Imtiaz Ali says insiders in Bollywood face added pressure of living up to towering family legacies.
Nepotism continues to be one of the most debated subjects in Bollywood. The insider-versus-outsider discourse has remained a recurring talking point in the industry, with star kids often facing scrutiny over their privileges while outsiders highlight the challenges of breaking into the business. Over the years, countless actors and filmmakers have been asked to weigh in on the issue, and the latest to share his perspective is filmmaker Imtiaz Ali.
‘People coming from outside have it easier’
In a conversation with Zoom, Imtiaz addressed the insider-versus-outsider debate and spoke about actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are frequently labelled as products of nepotism. Offering a perspective that differs from the popular narrative, he said, “I feel that Alia, Ranbir and many other actors and people of the film industry who have been born in the film industry go through an added toughness because they’ve got examples of success right around them. They have to compete with their own fathers, uncles and mothers to call themselves, in their own minds, successful. People coming from outside have it easier like me.”
He further argued that actors from film families ultimately have to prove themselves through their work. “Ranbir is an actor today in the film industry; there is no doubt. You can call him a nepo child, but actually, those doubts are dispelled because he’s so fantastic. Alia Bhatt is so fantastic that you will not grudge the fact that she got the role; you would want her to get more roles. It’s like that, but one has to earn that. People who are born into the film industry have to earn it even more.”
Also Read | Bobby Deol’s Bandar remains captive to its own parochial provocations
‘Jab Harry Met Sejal was a lost opportunity’
Meanwhile, Imtiaz recently reflected on one of the biggest disappointments of his career, Jab Harry Met Sejal. During an appearance on Unfiltered by Samdish, the filmmaker candidly rated the Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer just three out of ten. Looking back at the film, he admitted, “I feel it was an opportunity lost, because of the potential of the story. I should have dealt with it in a different way.” Explaining his assessment further, he added, “I liked the potential of the story more than the story and definitely more than the film.”
On the work front, Imtiaz Ali is now gearing up for the release of Main Vaapas Aaunga, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 12.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05