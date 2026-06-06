‘Outsiders have it easier’: Imtiaz Ali says Ranbir-Alia face greater scrutiny as nepo kids

Nepotism continues to be one of the most debated subjects in Bollywood. The insider-versus-outsider discourse has remained a recurring talking point in the industry, with star kids often facing scrutiny over their privileges while outsiders highlight the challenges of breaking into the business. Over the years, countless actors and filmmakers have been asked to weigh in on the issue, and the latest to share his perspective is filmmaker Imtiaz Ali.

‘People coming from outside have it easier’

In a conversation with Zoom, Imtiaz addressed the insider-versus-outsider debate and spoke about actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are frequently labelled as products of nepotism. Offering a perspective that differs from the popular narrative, he said, “I feel that Alia, Ranbir and many other actors and people of the film industry who have been born in the film industry go through an added toughness because they’ve got examples of success right around them. They have to compete with their own fathers, uncles and mothers to call themselves, in their own minds, successful. People coming from outside have it easier like me.”