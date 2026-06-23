‘I’ll build a temple for you’: Imtiaz Ali reveals Anurag Kashyap’s wild promise to him

After a slow start at the box office, director Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga is now soaring and inching closer to the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide. During a recent interview, the veteran filmmaker spoke fondly about his colleagues in the industry who have been promoting his movie even without him asking.

Mentioning that his longtime friend, Anurag Kashyap, has been promoting Main Vaapas Aaunga more than his own film, Bandar, Imtiaz revealed that the Gangs of Wasseypur director has vowed to build a temple for him if he makes “three good films.” He also expressed his gratitude to actors Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana for selflessly sharing social media posts about his movie.

How Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt surprised Imtiaz Ali

Recalling Ayushmann sharing a video of himself singing a cover version of the song “Tere Paas Mein” from Main Vaapas Aaunga, Imtiaz said during an appearance on Yuvaa’s Be A Man Yaar podcast, “The way he has sung the song… I was so moved. I didn’t know he was going to do that. Somebody informed me about it the next day. I didn’t know what to say to him. He told his whole history (in the description box). People like him are promoting the movie without an agenda or a motive.”

Heaping praise on Anurag for throwing his weight behind Main Vaapas Aaunga, Imtiaz added, “They are saying Anurag Kashyap is promoting my film more than his own (Bandar). Usne bola teesri film bhi agar tune bana li naa acchi, toh apne ghar mein tera mandir bana lunga (He told me, ‘If you manage to make a third good film as well, I’ll build a temple for you in my house’).”

Anurag Kashyap on Imtiaz Ali

Recently, Anurag had taken to Instagram to laud Imtiaz for the exceptional work he has been doing for quite some time now. He even called Amar Singh Chamkila (2024) the director’s “first film,” hinting that whatever he had done up until then was overshadowed by it.

Anurag wrote, “[Here is] The fresh brand new Imtiaz Ali. After his first film Chamkila, his sophomore film Main Vaapas Aaunga is running in cinemas, go watch it. I love you muttonkhor. Keep inspiring and breaking our hearts. Aur mere humdumon ko chori karna band karo, human bhi kaam karna hai.”

An emotionally moved Imtiaz added during the Be A Man Yaar podcast, “People say film industry ke log bade badmash hote hain (People say that people in the film industry are very shrewd). But then, why is Alia Bhatt putting out something for the film, or Ayushmann? So many people are promoting this film. I don’t even have enough words to express my gratitude to them.”

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Industry veterans rally behind Main Vaapas Aaunga

The director noted, “People like Shekhar Kapur are calling me and asking, ‘What’s today’s collection?’ I have never worked with him. Piyush Mishra is sending me videos saying, ‘Houseful in so-and-so theatre, mubarak.’ Subhash Ghai said, ‘Tereko hero itni pasand hai, tujhe malum hai do hafte mein utar gayi thi. Ghabrao mat, people are liking this film (You like hero so much. Do you know it was pulled from theatres within two weeks? Don’t worry), it will come through.'”

Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in lead roles, Main Vaapas Aaunga has so far grossed Rs 44.07 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.