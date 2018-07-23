Imtiaz Ali on Laila Majnu: It is a very faithful rendition of the original story set in modern times

Imtiaz Ali will soon be presenting a new love story Laila Majnu Imtiaz Ali will soon be presenting a new love story Laila Majnu

Romantic drama Laila Majnu, starring Tripti Dimri, Mir Sarwar and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles, will release on August 24. The film is being presented by Imtiaz Ali, who said that one of the difficult things about the movie was confirming the title of the film.

“I always knew that Laila Majnu is the only title that this film could go by. The star, the plot of the film is Laila Majnu. We have known the legendary lovers for years and years before any one of our names were known,” the filmmaker recently revealed.

Imtiaz also added that things got simpler when he realised that the title rights of the film were with producer Ramesh Taurani.

“Ramesh ji knew the value of this title and I am sure did not find it very wise to give it away to anyone like that, but he was very gracious to agree as a goodwill gesture without demanding anything in exchange. I am thankful enough to him for being so generous. Without him we wouldn’t have been able to take this forward,” Ali said.

The director, who is popular for his romantic dramas, said that he had never thought of any other name for the film.

“I never considered having a different title for Laila Majnu because the film is actually a very faithful rendition of the famous Laila Majnu set just in the modern time and placed in Kashmir. The setting is so because Kashmir gives the exotic backdrop to the film. The actors playing Laila and Majnu in this film are new, so it was more important for us to get the title so that those actors could also go by the names ‘Laila’ and ‘Majnu’ for a while before they get to be known by their original names,” said the director.

Laila Majnu’s trailer will be released on July 25, 2018.

