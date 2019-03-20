Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s film to release on February 14, 2020

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s film now has a release date. The Imtiaz Ali directorial will hit the screens on February 14 next year.

Announcing the release date, Kartik took to Instagram and posted a romantic photo featuring himself and Sara Ali Khan. He captioned the image, “Honored to embark on a journey with #ImtiazAli’s next, the yet untitled film with @saraalikhan95 and @randeephooda releasing on 14th Feb, 2020 ❤️”

Sara shared the same image on her Instagram account and wrote, “Honoured, grateful and uncontrollably excited to be a part of Imtiaz Ali ‘s next!”

This film marks the first collaboration of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. It is also the duo’s first project with Imtiaz Ali. Sara had earlier revealed her crush on Kartik. She first opened up about it on Karan Johar chat show Koffee With Karan. Later, her Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh officially introduced the two during an awards show.

The project is said to be a sequel of Love Aaj Kal, which originally starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. However, there is no confirmation.

Meanwhile, both Kartik and Sara have started shooting for the film in New Delhi.

Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, the film also stars Randeep Hooda. The untitled project will mark Randeep’s second collaboration with Imtiaz Ali post Highway.

The film will be produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Reliance Entertainment’s Window Seat Films.