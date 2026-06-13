Imtiaz Ali was ‘jokingly’ asked how he got admission in Hindu College as a Muslim

A massive controversy rocked Bollywood earlier this year after Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman alleged that he had been receiving less work from Hindi cinema over the past eight years and opined that the reason could be “communal.” While many, including industry insiders, were quick to audit and dismiss what Rahman shared from his personal experience, only a few pondered whether his statement carried weight. During a recent interview, renowned filmmaker Imtiaz Ali opened up about the communal dynamics in Bollywood and whether he has had any similar experiences.

Attesting that he has never faced any discrimination on the grounds of his religion, even in the industry, Imtiaz further maintained that he isn’t the representative of any community.

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During the conversation, the director, an alumnus of Hindu College in New Delhi, recalled a time he faced ragging as a student when a senior asked him how he, as a Muslim, secured admission at a college with “Hindu” in its name. Imtiaz, however, maintained that his senior was joking.

The ‘Hindu College’ ragging joke

“Once, one of my seniors was ragging me. He heard my name and said, ‘Imtiaz Ali? How did you end up at ‘Hindu’ College?! You write an apology letter, saying that you must be removed from here. Maybe they (the administration) didn’t notice that you are a Muslim.’ But I realised that it was a joke,” he shared during a conversation with Times Now.

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When asked whether he had given a fitting reply to the senior student, Imtiaz quipped, “He would have sent me to Shimla in that case.” Imtiaz continued, “Hilariously, however, that senior hadn’t noticed that he was sitting on top of a trunk which had the name, Mehboob Alam. So, it was just a joke.”

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Maintaining that he isn’t a religious person in life, the filmmaker noted, “I have never experienced any discrimination. How else do I prove it but by the fact that I am able to do what I am doing? If I had faced discrimination, I would have been stopped from making films, right?”

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“Earlier, we could say anything in jest. Now, we have to think a lot before talking. It is, however, good to think before talking because people get hurt easily these days. I am not a representative of any community. And I cannot say that I have ever faced discrimination as I am here only because of the people,” the director stated.

The lasting impact of Bhagavad Gita on Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali had once also revealed that the Bhagavad Gita, which he read for the first time when he was 10, is one of the books that impacted him the most in life. “Bhagavad Gita has been an important thing in my life. It has been the small book that has always been kept on my side table. It was miraculous that I was lucky to get exposed to it,” he told Ranveer Allahbadia.

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Imtiaz’s latest film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari in key roles, was released on Friday, June 12.

Disclaimer: This article is a piece of entertainment journalism and reflective storytelling centered on personal industry experiences, cultural dynamics, and historical anecdotes shared by a public figure. The views and recollections expressed are entirely those of the individual and are presented here solely for informational and entertainment purposes.