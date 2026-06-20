‘Degenerate society’: Imtiaz Ali says ‘it’s not okay’ to live in a ‘victimised’ state

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, whose latest film Main Vaapas Aaunga is currently in theatres, recently called out the broader system of society where women are conditioned to believe that the rules set for them by others are their own choices. In a recent interview. Imtiaz explained this using the example of ‘burqa’ and ‘pardah’ and said one has to be living in a “degenerate society” to actually believe that they are “comfortable” living behind the veil.

During a chat with Samdish Bhatia on his YouTube channel, Imtiaz said, “I don’t like when someone says, ‘I am comfortable in my burqa’. I am comfortable in my pardah’. It’s a degenerate society where you feel like this. It’s not okay. ‘No, it’s my comfort’. No. This means that you have victimised yourself to such a degree in your head…”

At this point, the host argued that there is a diverse collection of communities living in the same society, and if one community says that they have internally decided to live life a certain way, then how can someone from outside the community label it wrong, because it is, after all, a matter within their community. He ended the argument by saying that everyone has faults, and one cannot just point fingers at others at all times.

To this, Imtiaz said, “I am not anyone to point fingers. But the people around me… It’s not like I am stopping anyone by going to their house. It’s just that this is what I believe in. But if someone still wants to do it, that’s okay.”

When the host said that he agreed with Imtiaz on the fundamental issue, Imtiaz added that society is built on the grounds of tolerance. “There has to be tolerance; moderation is necessary. See, my latest thought is that where have the moderates gone? Nowadays, everyone is at extremes. Dialogue has become difficult. I am not your enemy.”

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Imtiaz Ali’s film Main Vaapas Aaunga

Imtiaz Ali has been in the news for his latest release Main Vaapas Aaunga. The film features Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari in lead roles. The romantic drama, which showcases two eras, narrates the story of a man who is on his deathbed, remembering his lost love during the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947.

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While talking to India Today in a recent interview, Imtiaz Ali reflected on making a film set in the partition era, at a time when historical narratives often come with political sensitivity. “When you don’t have anything objectionable in your own heart, when you’re very sure of your own motives, then you don’t have to be scared,” he said.

The filmmaker added, “Because what does not exist will never be tom-tommed. There cannot be smoke without fire. I was very clear about the intent of the film. I knew it’s a very personal story. It’s not the story of Partition per se. It’s not the story of the country.”