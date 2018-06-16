Five scenes from Imtiaz Ali films when heroines changed the life of male leads

Happy Birthday Imtiaz Ali: From Socha Na Tha to Tamasha, his female leads have always changed the course of the film. Happy Birthday Imtiaz Ali: From Socha Na Tha to Tamasha, his female leads have always changed the course of the film.

Socha Na Tha is one of Bollywood’s most underrated romances. Though on the surface, it might look like the regular boy-meets-girl story, under the layers, it is an enchanting tale of how two people can fall in love despite initial rejection. Jab We Met redefined the way Hindi films conceived a female lead. She was imperfect, chaotic, confused, in short, she was one among us. Tamasha was about finding your passion. And all these films have two connections – one, Imtiaz Ali, and two, each of Imtiaz’s film has had moments where his female leads took the baton in their hands and initiated the redemption of the heroes.

Imtiaz Ali is a Bollywood director who can turn the simplest of stories, picked from anyone’s life and weave a beautiful tale of love and passion. His films often begin with a train or a bike journey and end on a journey towards self-discovery. Watch a chunk of any of his work and you’ll know it is an Imtiaz film for his signature style of storytelling and montages. His films are deep and take time to sink in. And once they do, they find a permanent place in the heart forever.

Imtiaz Ali’s films are known to have flawed characters. Imtiaz Ali’s films are known to have flawed characters.

Imtiaz’s film might have a recurring theme of flawed characters with wandering minds, searching for a destination, yet connecting a thread with one another. Known to present his women in the strongest manner, it is interesting to see how his male leads are rather vulnerable, wanting a shelter in the shadow of the females. All of his films have that one moment, one scene, one sequence, which is enough to turn the men into a phoenix. As the filmmaker put it, “women are the more intelligent species”. They are his muse, his inspiration. They are ordinary women who meet men struggling in their ordinary life and the two weave an extraordinary love story.

As the hitmaker turns 47 today, we take a look back at those moments in his films when his female leads took charge and changed the course of the story.

Jab We Met

Jab We Met remains the high point of Jab We Met remains the high point of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor ’s career.

Geet has become any actor’s dream role today. The impulsive, free-spirited Geet provided Aditya a new lease of life, even if it meant her giving up all that she had, until their breezy reunion. The scene where Geet and Aditya fool the family and instead of escaping, rather sit on the terrace and chat about life stands out. We see how Geet and Aditya can never be together, for they are poles apart. Yet, the way Geet explains her idea of life, forces Aditya to rethink his, eventually ending up doing things her way.

Rockstar

Rockstar is Rockstar is Ranbir Kapoor ’s best work till date.

An unusual story of love and passion, this one took its own time to find a place in our hearts. Heer leaves Jordan under societal pressures and when they meet in Prague, sparks fly. Just when Jordan tries to express his love to a now married Heer, she spurns his advances. A strong scene in the sense of screenplay, when both of them realise things can never be the same again.

Socha Na Tha

Abhay Deol debuted opposite Ayesha Takia in Socha Na Tha. Abhay Deol debuted opposite Ayesha Takia in Socha Na Tha.

This film could’ve had a sad ending. But trust Imtiaz Ali to make everything happy! It had a very realistic plot sans any absurd coincidences. The scene where Abhay Deol’s Viren realises that he is falling for Ayesha Takia’s Aditi is memorable. It was Aditi’s innocent charm and femininity that not just attracted Viren, who, despite having rejected her during their arranged marriage set-up, ends up falling for her, over his own girlfriend, Karen.

Highway

Alia Bhatt ’s second film Highway also starred Randeep Hooda.

They don’t make films on Stockholm Syndrom that often. And let’s give it to Imtiaz for this attempt. The film not just gave birth to Alia Bhatt – The Actor, but also showed how life can take turns on the road of life. From a desperate Veera aka Alia to the one who found happiness in bondage. From being a captive to a source of redemption for her abductor Mahabir, the film smoothly took a sharp turn too. the scene where in an emotional moment, Mahabir talks about his childhood and mother to Veera, as she hums a lullaby for him, shows how the roles actually reversed at that point.

Tamasha

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor share screen space again in Imtiaz Ali film Tamasha.

One of my personal favourites, Tamasha was an eye-opener for many about life and what we really aspired for. After Tara breaks her engagement with Dev claiming “he wasn’t the one she fell in love with in Corsica”, Dev goes absconding, actually running away from her. When Tara meets him at a cafe, he is sad, he is confused, and he is angry too about himself. She tries to pacify him but he refuses to budge. There are intense emotions as the song “Sagar Tum Sath Ho” plays. Tara acts as the catalyst in Dev’s life towards a self-realisation after the tussle he faces inside his mind.

