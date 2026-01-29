Imtiaz Ali announces film with AR Rahman after supporting singer during communal comment row, set to release on June 12

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has announced his new film with AR Rahman's music, after supporting the singer during communal comment controversy recently.

Jan 29, 2026
Imtiaz Ali announces film with AR Rahman after supporting singer during communal comment controversyImtiaz Ali announces film with AR Rahman after supporting singer during communal comment controversy
AR Rahman’s recent remark about getting less work in the Hindi film industry, because of ‘communal’ bias, led to a huge controversy. Despite issuing a clarification about his statement on social media, several celebs spoke against him. Amid the row, Imtiaz Ali came out in the music composer’s support, calling his comment ‘misconstructed’. And now, the filmmaker has announced his next film, featuring Rahman’s music. The movie, starring actor-singer Diljit Singh, is set to release in June, this year.

Described as a “charming story of love and longing,” the untitled film, which also features Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, was supposed to hit the theatres in April earlier, but has been postponed now. Imtiaz Ali will be marking his second collaboration with Dosanjh, as the duo has worked together in the 2024 Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila, also starring Parineeti Chopra. It received a lot of praise from the critics and audience. AR Rahman worked on the music of his highly acclaimed film.

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE | Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman’s Bollywood is ‘communal’ comment: ‘Yeh mulk hamara hai, shanti se raho’

In an Instagram post, the filmmaker announced the film in a collaboration post with the producer Applause Entertainment. "Imtiaz Ali's next, a charming story of love and longing to release in cinemas on 12th June, 2026. Applause Entertainment Presents, A Window Seat Films Production. Starring: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah," the caption read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

It further added, "Directed by Imtiaz Ali. Music by A.R. Rahman. Lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Produced by: Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, Mohit Choudhary." "This film has a big heart. It has a large canvas yet is very personal. It is a story of a boy and a girl, but also a country," Imtiaz said in a statement.

Imtiaz Ali supports AR Rahman amid row

While talking to India Today in an interview earlier, Imtiaz said that he himself has not faced any communal bias in the film industry. “No, I don’t think there is a communal bias in the film industry. I’ve been here for a long time, and I’ve never seen it, and AR Rahman is one of the brightest figures that I’ve met in the film industry,” he said.

The filmmaker added, “I do not actually believe that he made all the comments that are being attributed to him, or maybe it’s been misconstrued. In fact, I know that he did not say exactly what is being perceived. Also, I don’t remember of a single incident where there was any communal bias or animosity.” AR Rahman has composed music for many Imtiaz Ali’s films, including Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha, and Amar Singh Chamkila.

What did AR Rahman say?

During an interview with BBC Asian Network, AR Rahman spoke about prejudice in Bollywood and said, "Maybe I never get to know of this, maybe it was concealed but I didn't feel any of this. Maybe in the past eight years because a power shift has happened and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

He continued, “It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you but the music company went ahead and hired their 5 composers. I say good, I have more time to chill with my family. I am not in search for work. I don’t want to go in search for work. I want work to come to me; my sincerity to earn work. Whatever I deserve, I get.” Along with Imtiaz Ali, several other celebs like Paresh Rawal, Varun Grover, Chinmayi Sripaada, and Rahul Dholakia supported Rahman during the controversy.

