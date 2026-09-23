Imtiaz Ali announces daughter Ida’s engagement to longtime boyfriend Krish Agarwal

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has announced the engagement of his daughter Ida Ali to her longtime boyfriend Krish Agarwal. In July, Ida had shared their proposal video from Norway. On Tuesday, the Main Vaapas Aaunga director announced his daughter’s engagement on social media. He shared a photo of Ida and Krish exchanging rings in an intimate ceremony and sought blessings for the young couple.

On Tuesday, Imtiaz Ali shared a picture on his Instagram stories where his daughter Ida and her boyfriend Krish were seen exchanging rings in an intimate ceremony. Sharing the photo, Imtiaz Ali wrote, “Seeking your blessings, the newly engaged Krish Agarwal and Ida Ali.”

Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida gets engaged to Krish Agarwal (Photo: Imtiaz Ali / Instagram) Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida gets engaged to Krish Agarwal (Photo: Imtiaz Ali / Instagram)

Also Read: Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida gets engaged to boyfriend Krish Agrawal in Norway

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On July 12, Krish proposed to Ida in Norway. Ida shared the happy moment on social media. Talking about the proposal, Imtiaz Ali had told Hindustan Times that Krish had approached him for a conversation before he proposed to Ida. He had said, “It is the greatest happiness for me.” Back then, Ahsaas Channa, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Khushi Kapoor, Aaliyah Kashyap, Orry, Sanjana Sanghi, and many others had congratulated the happy couple.

Who is Imtiaz Ali’s son-in-law, Krish Agarwal?

As per reports, 24-year-old Krish Agarwal is a quantitative researcher at a hedge fund. Both he and Ida love to travel and have been dating for a while now. Imtiaz Ali’s daughter, Ida, on the other hand, is a filmmaker. She has directed projects like Maya, Lift, and Thai Massage. Ida and Krish also run a podcast focused on Hindi films and have started their own production company, Blue Curtain Films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ida Ali (@idaali11)

In 2024, during an interview with ETimes, Imtiaz Ali called his daughter a fine filmmaker. He had said, “Ida and I have been collaborating since the time she was born; that’s because she has been addicted to stories and has forced me to tell her one story every night when I used to put her to sleep. So, we have a relationship of stories, and at some point, she began telling me stories. Every story I’ve made, especially from Tamasha and even before that, she would be listening to them while in the house, and then more actively giving ideas, reactions, and feedback.”

In 2022, while talking to SCREEN, Ida had also spoken about her bond with her father and said, “The biggest contribution from my family in terms of filmmaking is not just that I have a father who is a filmmaker, but I was surrounded by sets all the time. I used to go on location and hang out in the production room and the office. Dinner table conversations were about films. We used to discuss tiny details of films as well.”

While Ida and Krish have taken the next step in their relationship, the young couple is yet to reveal their marriage plans.