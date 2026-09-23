Imtiaz Ali announces daughter Ida’s engagement to longtime boyfriend Krish Agarwal
Imtiaz Ali sought blessings as he announced his daughter Ida Ali's engagement with Krish Agarwal on social media. Imtiaz's son-in-law to-be Krish Agarwal works with a hedge fund and has also started his production company.
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has announced the engagement of his daughter Ida Ali to her longtime boyfriend Krish Agarwal. In July, Ida had shared their proposal video from Norway. On Tuesday, the Main Vaapas Aaunga director announced his daughter’s engagement on social media. He shared a photo of Ida and Krish exchanging rings in an intimate ceremony and sought blessings for the young couple.
Imtiaz Ali announces daughter Ida’s engagement
On Tuesday, Imtiaz Ali shared a picture on his Instagram stories where his daughter Ida and her boyfriend Krish were seen exchanging rings in an intimate ceremony. Sharing the photo, Imtiaz Ali wrote, “Seeking your blessings, the newly engaged Krish Agarwal and Ida Ali.”
Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida gets engaged to Krish Agarwal (Photo: Imtiaz Ali / Instagram)
On July 12, Krish proposed to Ida in Norway. Ida shared the happy moment on social media. Talking about the proposal, Imtiaz Ali had told Hindustan Times that Krish had approached him for a conversation before he proposed to Ida. He had said, “It is the greatest happiness for me.” Back then, Ahsaas Channa, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Khushi Kapoor, Aaliyah Kashyap, Orry, Sanjana Sanghi, and many others had congratulated the happy couple.
Who is Imtiaz Ali’s son-in-law, Krish Agarwal?
As per reports, 24-year-old Krish Agarwal is a quantitative researcher at a hedge fund. Both he and Ida love to travel and have been dating for a while now. Imtiaz Ali’s daughter, Ida, on the other hand, is a filmmaker. She has directed projects like Maya, Lift, and Thai Massage. Ida and Krish also run a podcast focused on Hindi films and have started their own production company, Blue Curtain Films.
In 2024, during an interview with ETimes, Imtiaz Ali called his daughter a fine filmmaker. He had said, “Ida and I have been collaborating since the time she was born; that’s because she has been addicted to stories and has forced me to tell her one story every night when I used to put her to sleep. So, we have a relationship of stories, and at some point, she began telling me stories. Every story I’ve made, especially from Tamasha and even before that, she would be listening to them while in the house, and then more actively giving ideas, reactions, and feedback.”
In 2022, while talking to SCREEN, Ida had also spoken about her bond with her father and said, “The biggest contribution from my family in terms of filmmaking is not just that I have a father who is a filmmaker, but I was surrounded by sets all the time. I used to go on location and hang out in the production room and the office. Dinner table conversations were about films. We used to discuss tiny details of films as well.”
While Ida and Krish have taken the next step in their relationship, the young couple is yet to reveal their marriage plans.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
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Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More